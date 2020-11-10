Brands adapt to the post-pandemic world with Diwali Campaigns 2020

Traditional customs have been revived in a novel way with Diwali Campaigns 2020, as sentimental stories intensify emotions with the delight of making someone else’s Diwali happy.

Celebrations with strangers, homecoming tales, conveying precautionary measures against fire accidents, associating with a cause, and more of such common themes of Diwali campaigns have been changed to the single most significant purpose of every privileged human in 2020.

The only way we have come this far in struggling with the pandemic and being close to celebrating a festival is by people caring about and looking out for each other. This empathetic trait has been portrayed and encouraged by brands this Diwali in various ways.

Long-format adverts are still the star of the year’s biggest marketing fiesta. E-Commerce platforms continue to be the biggest spenders with elevated online shopping.

#BeTheLight by OPPO Mobile is a tale of two munchkins and a tutor, and one munchkin trying to brighten the other’s Diwali.

Conceptualized by the agency Publicis India, directed by Amit Sharma with the production house Chrome Pictures, lyrics by Sidhant Mago, music by Mikelal Productions also featuring Priyanshu Painyuli from the Mirzapur 2 fame.

Birla White & Myntra further boost the notion of aiding our house help and wage earners by supporting them with work & affection.

With several families separated during this homecoming period, Pantaloons, Kalyan Jewellers, and more brands portray the radiance of companionship.

Mondelez India takes up the initiative to encourage support for local stores, the multinational uses AI & technology to feature stores against a product category as per specific pin codes in ad campaigns that are not just for Cadbury.

Additionally, the brand also put out ad campaigns in a format that grew popular during the lockdown – DIY cooking tutorials, featuring Yuvraj Singh and Arjun Kapoor in a series of campaigns.

Bask in the light of this year’s campaigns.

#TyohaarKeLiyeTaiyaar – Amazon India

Not Just A Cadbury Ad – Mondelez India

#BeTheLight – OPPO Mobile

Diwali Ko Happy Banake Rahenge – Xiaomi India

#SmileWalaDiya – Vivo India

#DeewaronKiSuno – Birla White

#EkDiyeSeDoGharRoshan – Grofers

Festive Moments – Myntra

Diwali Begins With You – Pantaloons

#TogetherWeProgress – RHB Group

#LoveProtects – iD Fresh Food

Super HIT Diwali – Godrej HIT

Safe Khushiyaan Baato– Orchids International

#TraditionOfTogetherness – Kalyan Jewellers

