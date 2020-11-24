Evolve Digitas announces the acquisition of Thinking Folks in Gurugram

This acquisition aims to strengthen the creative and design team for Evolve Digitas to consult & service global clients.

Evolve Digitas announced the acquisition of Thinking Folks, a creative hot-shop in Gurugram. The company will help strengthen its creative and design team looking to consult & service global clients with this acquisition.

To service global e-commerce clients with an in-house product, the organization is also planning a global Center of Excellence in India.

Speaking on this, Aparna Gupta, Managing Director, Evolve Digitas said, “Evolve Digitas has been rapidly scaling up for the past 2 years with a growing digital footprint globally. A testament to the dynamic approach and value we bring to them. With ‘Thinking Folks’ getting onboard we will accelerate further and continue to partner in the business growth of our clients’ businesses.”

Evolve Digitas offers us the synergy that will catapult us ‘together’ into a global orbit delivering high-performance e-commerce solutions to businesses and adding to their growth”, said, Ratan Kumar, CEO, Thinking Folks.

“This acknowledgment inspires us to continue to put out our best in all we do, every day. We are absolutely elated with this acquisition. May we all continue to break glass ceilings and achieve greatness ”, added Gupta.

