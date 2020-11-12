Facebook innovates with Baba Ka Dabha phenomenon in short film campaign
With the new campaign, Facebook has attempted to pay homage to the insurmountable spirit of the people and the good they can enable by coming together.
Facebook has launched a new short film campaign to underscore the power of connections, and its brand belief that people can do ‘More Together’ than alone. The film’s plot is centred around the spirit of resilience of 28-year-old Pooja and how she helps sustain as many households as possible through the hardships of the pandemic via her dairy venture.
The decision to hire more personnel, even when business is low, comes at a great personal cost. However, the way the plot unfolds, it showcases the limitless possibilities when people come together.
Speaking about the film, Avinash Pant, Director-Marketing, Facebook India, said, “The film is a homage to the insurmountable spirit of the people and the good they can enable by coming together. It draws inspiration from the stories of resilience and hardships people overcame by helping one another over the last few months. Through the film, our aim is to showcase the journey India has taken over the last several months to emerge stronger together.” ”
Facebook collaborated with Amit Sharma, renowned ad filmmaker and director of the National Award-winning film Badhai Ho and Taproot Dentsu to help bring this story alive while capturing the essence of people coming together on the platform.
Also Read: Child’s POV in new HP campaign encourages Diwali shopping at local businesses
Talking about the film Neeraj Kanitkar, Senior Creative Director, Taproot Dentsu said, “For Diwali – the festival of prosperity, in the kind of year that is 2020, we wanted to tell a story that captured the very essence of what so many amongst us have been doing. Which is, they’ve been coming together and selflessly going the extra mile to be there for others. The film is both inspired by and is a tribute to all those who’ve harnessed the power of Facebook to amplify the good that’s within us all for the greater good.”
“We knew we had something potentially special when people were tearing up during the script narrations. Amit Sharma, of course, took the script to a whole new level. Over the four days of the shoot in Amritsar, he sprinkled his magic dust on all aspects of the story. Adding delightful dimensions and textures to the story, the characters and the performances,” he added.
The short film showcases the power of connections and people coming together to help, support and celebrate with each other.
Agency Credits:
- Co-Founder, Taproot Dentsu and Creative Chairperson, Dentsu Aegis Network India: Agnello Dias
- Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer: Santosh Padhi
- Chief Executive Officer: Umesh Shrikhande
- Executive Creative Director: Pallavi Chakravarti
- General Manager: Ayesha Ghosh
- Head of Strategic Planning: Shashank Lanjekar
- Senior Creative Director: Neeraj Kanitkar
- Associate Vice President: Radhika Sabherwal
- Account Supervisor: Ana Iman
- Account Director: Hemant Joshi
Film Credits:
- Production House: Chrome Pictures
- Director: Amit Sharma
- Producer: Daniel Amanna
- Director of Photography: Tushar Kanti Ray
- Production Designer: Vinay Narkar & Niyoti Upadhye
- Art Director: Mohd Rahil
- Costume Designer: Chinky Sughand (Dia)
- Music Director: Sidhant Mago & Mayank Mehra (Mikelal)
- Lyrics: Sidhant Mago
- Editor: Shahnawaz Mosani