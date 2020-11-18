Ferns N Petals launches FNP Media, to produce digital content

Going forth, FNP Media will create digital content along three verticals with a focus on performing arts, films, shows and original music.

Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd has forayed into the digital video content segment with the launch of FNP Media, the brand’s new digital content house. It will. be a content company and production house that works to produce quality content for digital platforms.

The media house will have three verticals — Live By FNP Media, Films By FNP Media and Music By FNP Media. The content in the form of short films, web series, storytelling etc. will be hosted on YouTube channels of the respective verticals that showcase performing arts, films & shows and original music.

Live by FNP Media is a platform for both aspiring & established artists to showcase their talent in multiple disciplines of performing arts. It brings in a plethora of new-age-content, an interesting mix of social media platforms, YouTube channel & live events.

“Digital will play a critical role in fueling this growth and we wanted to ensure that we had a strong offering and presence in the space. We have invested a lot of time and energy in creating and acquiring good content, which we hope our viewers enjoy,” said Vikaas Gutgutia, MD & Founder, Ferns N Petals & FNP Media.

The other vertical, Films by FNP Media is a completely integrated entertainment offering of original short-format movies, which showcases unique content that is believed to have the power of changing people’s perception.

Commenting on the occasion, Ahmad Faraz, General Manager, FNP Media said, “We are concentrating on bringing the content which appeals to people and helps them change their perception. We are working with some new but very talented writers and directors from the industry right now. As a content company, we have seen and observed that short format content appeals with audiences as well as brands and it is the future of the content industry. Having said that, we are also going to bring out some unique and never heard before concepts of web series as well in the coming months.”

The Music vertical envisions to bring you original music content by upcoming and established artists. The platform will help independent musicians and performing artists to present original music under the label and for fans to discover hidden gems. The brand intends to bring out the best in every genre.

The brand marks its entry into this segment with an original short film, The Hire. In addition to this, the platform also offers many other hard-hitting films like Almariyaan – that deals with significant LGBTQ issues, Blue Sweater and many more.

