Grapes Digital wins digital marketing mandate for Hindware

As part of this mandate, the agency will manage digital marketing and social media strategy, influencer management, and content planning for Hindware Homes.

Hindware (Bath Product Division) has appointed Grapes Digital to handle its digital duties. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. The account will be handled by the agency’s Delhi office.

Commenting on the partnership, Charu Malhotra, Vice President & Head of Marketing (Bath Products )BrillocaLtd, said “The new normal world has brought new challenges which require creative and thoughtful innovations to stand in the market. We found Grapes Digital’s work engaging and delivering on the parameters similar to our business objectives. We are looking forward to a great partnership with Grapes Digital to take Hindware to newer heights”

Speaking on the win, Himanshu Arya, Founder, and CEO, Grapes Digital said, “We are delighted that our deep and extensive understanding of digital media and the strong team of creative minds have helped us win the mandate for Hindware in their digital outreach. It is an exciting opportunity and we are looking forward to delivering result-oriented strategies through the creative use of the digital world.”

