Child’s POV in new HP campaign encourages Diwali shopping at local businesses

Conceptualized by Autumn Grey & Utopians, the HP campaign for Diwali 2020 highlights the role of accessible technology products in creating a lasting impact.

The year 2020 tested the resolve of consumers and business owners – small and big – the world over. The resultant economic disruption has adversely impacted the collective optimism for festivities. Yet, all it takes is the determined optimism of hope and celebration to cheer someone, illustrates HP in their Diwali campaign for the year — #YehDiwaliDilWali.

In trying times, empathy and compassion can go a long way in reclaiming celebration this festive season. In its latest ad, HP portrays a ‘slice of life’ event to highlight the spirit of generosity in action. The Diwali film from HP India highlights what this festival has always stood for – selfless and unmeasured giving.

Prashant Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, HP India market said, “Changing consumer habits and social distancing have impacted traditional businesses during the pandemic, and many continue to cope with change. We wanted to ignite a spark of hope, encourage communities to support each other and spread cheer this Diwali. We wish our customers a happy and a prosperous festive season and hope that the joy of giving will brighten up the upcoming festival for all.”

The film also sheds light on how new consumer habits and the current global crisis have led to traditional occupations to go through difficult times. The communities’ selfless gestures can go a long way in spreading light this festive season.

Comments