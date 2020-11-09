Inside: How Akshay Kumar takes lead in Laxmii movie marketing
Laxmii creators hit all the bases of a movie marketing strategy with Akshay Kumar & his entertainment quotient at heart. We skim through.
Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii has been the talk of the town since its trailer release. As the movie hits the (small) screens today, we take a look at their movie marketing strategy – mainly based on Kumar’s entertainment quotient and basic movie marketing play by Disney+Hotstar.
As the film gears up to release just before Diwali on Disney+Hotstar just, and reportedly in select Cinemas, and overseas markets, we look into its purpose-driven movie marketing strategy around equality for transgenders, leveraging Brand Akshay Kumar.
The prominent hashtags used include #Laxmii, #YehDiwaliLaxmiiWali and #LaxmmiBombReels along with #FoxStarStudios and #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex
Motion Poster
The movie released its motion poster in September 2020, revolving around the theme of intrigue and Akshay Kumar as the face of ‘Laxmii’.
Dialogue Snippets
Post this, the move marketers shared slapstick dialogue snippets as promo posts, teasing the trailer.
Kya Bhooth Hote Hai?
Kon Dafa Hoga?
Teaser Post-Format
As a teaser to the trailer, the post displayed a bomb, waiting to explode, with ‘coming soon’ in the caption.
Trailer Launch
The trailer was released on 9th October 2020.
An interesting point to note from the trailer was Akshay Kumar’s dialogue as he quoted a famous tagline, “Tedha hai par Tera hai” from Kurkure. It is yet to be confirmed if the tagline was used as a part of an official brand integration or is a mere play on pop culture.
Songs Releases
The movie launched two songs that included ‘Burj Khalifa’ that received raving responses from the audience and the latest as ‘Bum Bole’ starring Kumar – both the song released occupied a prominent place in their marketing play.
Song Challenges
Laxmii too took the cut & dried route of song challenges which usually work well in creating a stir through UGC.
#MyBurjKhalifaDance
For the challenge, the participants needed to show their My Burj Khalifa dance and the shortlisted ones would get a chance to get on a video call with the lead ensemble – Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and get featured on their Instagram stories
The song challenge witnessed many influencers and users posting their best moves.
The contest also involved App collaborations with MX Taka Tak and Moj with the best videos being featured on the platforms
View this post on Instagram
Sab pe chadha hai ek hi khumaar #BurjKhalifa se ho gaya hai sabko pyaar ❤️ Here’s a glimpse of the best videos from #MyBurjKhalifaDance on @mxtakatak. Join now! #LaxmmiBomb #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali 💥 #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @akshaykumar @kiaraaliaadvani @offl_lawrence @shabskofficial @tusshark89 @disneyplushotstarvip #CapeOfGoodFilms #ShabinaaEntertainment #TussharEntertainmentHouse @zeemusiccompany @djkhushisoni @shashisuman_ @ganeshacharyaa @nikhitagandhiofficial @gaganahujaofficial @djupsidedown @souravkeys
Apart from this, Xiaomi India also collaborated with Disney+Hotstar to showcase the film on Mi Tv with ‘Patchwall’ interface.
‘Ab Hamari Baari Hai’ Campaign
In-line with the theme of the movie, Laxmii movie marketing strategy involved the ‘Ab Hamari Baari Hai’ campaign. Extending support to the third gender, the campaign urged people to break stereotypes and stand for equality. Leveraging the symbolism of ‘Laal Bindi’, the tactic aimed at propagating the values of equality and respect for the transgenders.
The marketing team of Laxmii also roped in transgender rights activist-Laxmi Narayan Tripathi for the initiative.
Further, the marketers also launched an Instagram Filter with the symbolic ‘Bindi’ to support the activity.
Leveraging Reels
Marketers also capitalized on ‘Instagram Reels’ with the hashtag #LaxmiiBombReels for each of these posts.
Content Collaborations
Laxmii movie marketing also leveraged content collaborations in-line with its laugh-a-riot theme and spooky tonality. These included a presence on The Kapil Sharma Show and a conversation with Maniesh Paul.
Countdown Posts & Miscellaneous
Additionally, the marketers also created countdown posts, memes, and, digital art to keep buzzing in the socioverse.
Summing It Up
The movie has been the talk of the town for various reasons which inadvertently helped the makers keep the buzz alive. On the marketing front, Disney+Hotstar has banked on the Kumar’s entertainment quotient with most other fundamentals of movie marketing in place. Will it be enough for the makers recover the cost or the OTT platform to drive new paid users? Time shall tell.