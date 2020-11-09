Inside: How Akshay Kumar takes lead in Laxmii movie marketing

Laxmii creators hit all the bases of a movie marketing strategy with Akshay Kumar & his entertainment quotient at heart. We skim through.

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii has been the talk of the town since its trailer release. As the movie hits the (small) screens today, we take a look at their movie marketing strategy – mainly based on Kumar’s entertainment quotient and basic movie marketing play by Disney+Hotstar.

As the film gears up to release just before Diwali on Disney+Hotstar just, and reportedly in select Cinemas, and overseas markets, we look into its purpose-driven movie marketing strategy around equality for transgenders, leveraging Brand Akshay Kumar.

The prominent hashtags used include #Laxmii, #YehDiwaliLaxmiiWali and #LaxmmiBombReels along with #FoxStarStudios and #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex

Motion Poster

The movie released its motion poster in September 2020, revolving around the theme of intrigue and Akshay Kumar as the face of ‘Laxmii’.

Dialogue Snippets

Post this, the move marketers shared slapstick dialogue snippets as promo posts, teasing the trailer.

Kya Bhooth Hote Hai?

Kon Dafa Hoga?

Teaser Post-Format

As a teaser to the trailer, the post displayed a bomb, waiting to explode, with ‘coming soon’ in the caption.

Keep your Remote, Popcorn🍿 Nachos,🥤 Cushions and blankets ready as #LaxmmiBomb 💥 is coming to your home soon. Watch First Day First Show ki home delivery with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex only on @DisneyplusHSVIP #FoxStarStudios@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/bhvmfwGi3s — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) October 2, 2020

Trailer Launch

The trailer was released on 9th October 2020.

An interesting point to note from the trailer was Akshay Kumar’s dialogue as he quoted a famous tagline, “Tedha hai par Tera hai” from Kurkure. It is yet to be confirmed if the tagline was used as a part of an official brand integration or is a mere play on pop culture.

Songs Releases

The movie launched two songs that included ‘Burj Khalifa’ that received raving responses from the audience and the latest as ‘Bum Bole’ starring Kumar – both the song released occupied a prominent place in their marketing play.

Song Challenges

Laxmii too took the cut & dried route of song challenges which usually work well in creating a stir through UGC.

#MyBurjKhalifaDance

For the challenge, the participants needed to show their My Burj Khalifa dance and the shortlisted ones would get a chance to get on a video call with the lead ensemble – Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and get featured on their Instagram stories

The song challenge witnessed many influencers and users posting their best moves.

The contest also involved App collaborations with MX Taka Tak and Moj with the best videos being featured on the platforms

Apart from this, Xiaomi India also collaborated with Disney+Hotstar to showcase the film on Mi Tv with ‘Patchwall’ interface.

‘Ab Hamari Baari Hai’ Campaign

In-line with the theme of the movie, Laxmii movie marketing strategy involved the ‘Ab Hamari Baari Hai’ campaign. Extending support to the third gender, the campaign urged people to break stereotypes and stand for equality. Leveraging the symbolism of ‘Laal Bindi’, the tactic aimed at propagating the values of equality and respect for the transgenders.

The marketing team of Laxmii also roped in transgender rights activist-Laxmi Narayan Tripathi for the initiative.

This means a lot ♥️ Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another 🙏🏻 Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai :) https://t.co/JWlcFryTcQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Further, the marketers also launched an Instagram Filter with the symbolic ‘Bindi’ to support the activity.

Leveraging Reels

Marketers also capitalized on ‘Instagram Reels’ with the hashtag #LaxmiiBombReels for each of these posts.

Content Collaborations

Laxmii movie marketing also leveraged content collaborations in-line with its laugh-a-riot theme and spooky tonality. These included a presence on The Kapil Sharma Show and a conversation with Maniesh Paul.

Thank you for all the love n fun we had on shoot after so long paji 🤗🙏 u were on fire 🔥 as always.. lots of love n respect ❤️🙏 best wishes to u n the whole team of #LaxmiBomb #LaxmiBombontkss #TheKapilSharmaShow 🤟 https://t.co/eA28HA1k3G — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 18, 2020

Countdown Posts & Miscellaneous

Additionally, the marketers also created countdown posts, memes, and, digital art to keep buzzing in the socioverse.

Wow, that’s bang on, reminded me of the poster shoot day :) Thank you for recreating…really appreciate the effort 🙏🏻 https://t.co/y0GXI6DuHn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 12, 2020

Summing It Up

The movie has been the talk of the town for various reasons which inadvertently helped the makers keep the buzz alive. On the marketing front, Disney+Hotstar has banked on the Kumar’s entertainment quotient with most other fundamentals of movie marketing in place. Will it be enough for the makers recover the cost or the OTT platform to drive new paid users? Time shall tell.

