Instagram launches #WeMakeToday campaign with a focus on creators

The #WeMakeToday campaign is a series of spots supported with a launch video that focuses on the variety of content and diversity of creators on the platform.

The launch video of the Instagram #WeMakeToday campaign zeroes in on the different kinds of content such as beauty, dance, comedy, and more that the platform supports, along with non-profit initiatives, created by users from around the world.

The series of spots, feature clippings of content that are posted at certain hours of a day, and are edited, finished and put out on the same today.

The campaign has been created by Facebook Creative and Ogilvy, who is also responsible for working round the clock to put out a spot for that day within the 24-hour period, with Mindshare handline international media.

Today’s inspo: 9 artists inspired by each other to create, collab and curate. #WeMakeToday pic.twitter.com/7kkNYhR3nc — Instagram (@instagram) November 18, 2020

Also Read: Rana Daggubati ventures into content creation with South Bay

Each day of the week will follow a different theme, that traverse from narrating one’s life story to give someone a sense of relatability or describing an inspiration for a piece of art that provokes emotions.

The themes that will be tapped throughout the week are Confidence, inspiration, Humor, Unexpected, Belonging, Euphoria, and Change. Over 130 creators will interpret each theme and express it in their own way.

Other creators on the platform can also partake with their own interpretation of the themes and put it out.

Comments