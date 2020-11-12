IPL 2020 Closing Ceremony featuring brand creatives

With the finale of IPL 2020 heating up the topical fever, we lined up brand creatives fueling the fire, themed around the closing days, and the final showdown.

With some of the highest number of eyeballs pinned on the screens, enthusiasts cheering for their favorites, and doubts for the match being fixed, the event 2020 turned out to be one of the widely discussed topics (as expected), leveraged by brand creatives.

IPL 2020 has been an integral part of the content calendar, with several social media brands running cricket or IPL-themed campaigns, and tapping high moments of matches.

An extension of the routine sponsorships, brand collaborations, and IPL-themed campaigns broadcasted in between the game and on social media.

The fever rose higher as the finals came closer, and brands cheered for Mumbai Indians emerging as the winner. The stage is set with more of such creatives.

The Souled Store

Ariel India

McDonald’s India

Zomato India

Durex India

BankBazaar

Burger King India

Reliance Jio

VOGO

