Kareena-Instagram partnership to help bloom myBageecha

As part of Instagram’s Love Runs Deep campaign, Kareena Kapoor Khan will give voice to myBageecha, promoting them using branded content ads on the platform.

Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Instagram earlier this year, debuting on the platform with a Puma campaign. Since then, she has used the platform to give voice to several brands, showcase her professional life as well as share her personal moments with the community. Now, she has been roped in by the platform to help support a small Ahmedabad-based business, myBageecha.

The partnership comes at a ripe time with Khan having posted several photos recently that feature nature, gardening and plants. On the brand, myBageecha sells a range of gardening products, know-how and services and they use Instagram to not just develop a passionate community of plant lovers but also reach new, potential customers across the country. The platform expects Khan’s support to be a vital opportunity for them to gain access to a national audience through the actor’s Instagram community.

Archana Vohra, Director, Small and Medium Business, Facebook India said, ‘The partnership with Kareena is not just a unique growth opportunity for myBageecha but it also lends strong support for all small businesses, especially in challenging times like these.”

“My love for gardening led me to myBageecha, a wonderful small business that is helping make India and its homes greener. With Instagram, I now have an opportunity to support myBageecha and I couldn’t be more glad. Many more small businesses in India need support and I’ve made my start. I’ll also be gifting my loved ones something green and beautiful this festive season and I hope you do too,” said Kareena Kapoor Khan.

MyBageecha has been using Instagram to reach its audience organically, as well as through sponsored ads. It accredits a 3x growth in their sales after setting up their Instagram account and starting advertising on the platform.

“Instagram gives us the unique vantage point of being located in a non-metro city and yet having access to a countrywide market through its many features. During the pandemic, the platform has been instrumental in helping us connect with our customers and reach new audiences to ensure business continuity,” said Saumitra Kabra, Co-founder, myBageecha.

This partnership is part of Instagram’s recent ‘Love Runs Deep’ campaign, that aims to redefine the way brands can authentically tell their stories while engaging with influencers.

Mindshare is the agency partner for the campaign and Versis, the talent partner with creative support from MissMalini Entertainment.

