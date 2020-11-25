MediaMonks & Publicis to manage global content for Mondelēz International

The global content production appointments for Mondelēz International will become effective immediately with a phased transition starting in January 2021.

Mondelēz International has announced a global content production and management model that is designed to support the growth of their global and local brands. MediaMonks and Publicis will now handle global content for the company, across the brand portfolio.

While MediaMonks will manage their global tech infrastructure, global websites and content production for North America, Latin America and AMEA (Asia, Middle-East and Africa), Publicis will be responsible for managing content production of their MEU (Europe) region.

With the new model, they hope to connect the best in creativity, media and technology to rapidly design, create and manage personalised experiences across touchpoints throughout the customer journey.

Martin Renaud, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Mondelēz International said, “Following the selection of our media and creative agencies in 2018 and 2019, we are pleased to announce a new model for our global content production and management agencies. Our production partners will provide a simple and agile new solution that offers the best in terms of creativity, media capabilities and technology for our portfolio of global and local brands. We’re excited to be working with them and looking forward to their contribution to accelerating our growth.”

“We have been nothing but impressed by the evolved capabilities agency partners are bringing to the table. The production model we have designed enables key strategic initiatives while scaling rich taste appeal and delivering content fit for platform and purpose. For Mondelēz International, this is a new way of leveraging data and capabilities at scale, only realized through strong partnerships across our agency ecosystem, added Meghan Johnson, Agency Ecosystem Leader, Mondelēz International.

