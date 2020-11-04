SSIPLWatch How Mumbai Indians leverages social media to fuel the #OneFamily theme

Riding high on the spirit of the city, Mumbai Indians uses a mix of intense strategy reviews and candid moments to keep fans hooked on social media, here’s more.

With profiles that are overwhelmingly blue with pride, Mumbai Indians put in a lot of work when it comes to building themselves a paltan on social media. This includes a special focus on their players as well as fans with the help of on field pictures and in-depth strategy reviews after each match. Captain Rohit Sharma forms a big part of their visual communication across platforms. We take a closer look.

Social Media Footprint

On Facebook and Instagram, Mumbai Indians almost exclusively posts pictures and video content. On Twitter, they put up those creatives as well as share textual commentary when a match is on. Use of GIFs featuring the players is also a common sight on the micro-blogging platform.

Facebook: 13.2 Million Followers

Instagram: 5.9 Million Followers

Twitter: 5.9 Million Followers

Key Hashtags: #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL

Creating Stadium Experience

Since COVID-19 scare has ruined all possibilities of a stadium experience for IPL fans this year, teams are taking to social media to keep up the momentum. On the part of Mumbai Indians, this means sharing commentary and action images on match days. One of their initiatives is called Virtual Wankhede. Styled by Myntra, this is a space for fans to enjoy the match in memorable ways. Another key initiative is the North Stand Gang where members candidly discuss matches in-depth.

😱😱😱 RT if this was your reaction too! pic.twitter.com/jRajeFGiYa — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 31, 2020

MI Goes Live

To add to the experience of fans and give them a more in-depth glimpse of the matches, Mumbai Indians have created an IP called #MILive. These are virtual experiences where experts and fans discuss match strategies, analysing the game pre, mid and post-match in Live sessions.

Brand Partnerships

Mumbai Indian put up a lot of branded content online. These are content experiences that feature their players interacting with or experiencing the products and services of their sponsor brands. These include Kingfisher, Dairy Milk, and boAt.

The team has also done giveaway contests with Usha and created a playlist in partnership with Saavn. Samsung phones are usually used as an element in creatives that require a prominent display of text on them. Marriot Bonvoy is integrated with branding over pictures clicked in their premises.

Tap to pause and see what official #MumbaiIndians playlist you've landed on to #MoveTogetherWithMi



Reply with a screenshot and you'll get the right @JioSaavn x Mumbai Indians playlist!#OneFamily #MI #Dream11IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/bMpx37RpOW — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 1, 2020

Creating #OneFamily

There are two key layers to creating a strong and loyal fanbase. The experiences have to be incentivised with the help of merchandises and fans need to be made to feel special and their emotions respected and amplified. Mumbai Indians make use of both these strategies on social media.

Extra Shots

Mumbai Indians create quite a significant content around their players, giving fans a glimpse into their thoughts about the game as well as daily life as they practice for the next match. The team also uses its website presence to put up articles about the game, amplifying similar topics with the help of audio-video assets on social media. These content pieces have a journalistic theme and vibe to them.

📹 | The Men in Blue and Gold will look to keep their momentum going with the playoffs in sight 👀#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/gL89ljLUfr — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 3, 2020

Takeaways

By conducting contests and giving fans the space to express seems to be working great for Mumbai Indians when it comes to driving engagement and creating themselves a loyal fanbase.

In the case of branded partnership content, going the extra mile to create an experience for consumers that doesn’t feel like being bombarded with advertisement helps in ensuring the message hits home. Mumbai Indians does so with the help of special posts featuring their players as well as give contests.

