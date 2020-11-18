Prega News awards digital marketing mandate to Team Pumpkin

As a part of the mandate, Team Pumpkin will help Prega News with strategy and execution to scale up the digital footprint.

Prega News recently awarded its digital mandate to Team Pumpkin. Prega News is the flagship brand under Mankind Pharma with over 80% market share in the sector. They have positioned themselves as a brand that not only gives a woman the biggest news of her life but is also there for her along the way – from preconception to post-delivery. In recent times, they have also entered new territory by targeting fathers for the brand, a step that has been lauded in the industry.

Having a presence in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, Team Pumpkin will be servicing Prega News from their Delhi office. The key areas of engagement are managing Social Media, Media Planning, Media Buying, and ORM for the brand. The agency will be chalking out a digital strategy to build a loyal community and drive innovations in the awareness-to-purchase cycle for the brand. Team Pumpkin will also be developing digital properties with branded microsites and offering digital support for their events and activations.

Swati Nathani, CBO, Team Pumpkin, said, “We love taking up new challenges as they present the opportunity to learn as well as prove ourselves as a diverse and multi-faceted agency. While we are experienced in this sector, having worked with mother-centric brands in the past, we take up each brand as a brand new opportunity and challenge to push our boundaries even further. And with a brand that is as reputed and refreshing as Prega News, we are just looking forward to the host of new initiatives we would be offering to help reach the zenith of digital marketing.”

Joy Chatterjee, Deputy General Manager, Prega News, said, “We are excited about partnering with Team Pumpkin and we are looking forward to doing some amazing work together. We believe that digital as a medium has a huge potential to be capitalized and we are expecting Team Pumpkin to help us along in this journey.”

