Pulp Strategy wins the digital & creative mandate for Pickrr Technologies

As part of the mandate, Pulp Strategy will manage Pickrr Technologies’ digital & creative strategy and grow the brand’s digital presence through media planning, media buying, content marketing.

Pulp Strategy has bagged the digital and creative mandate for Pickrr post a multi-agency pitch. The full-service digital agency will also be responsible for planning and executing new B2B initiatives of the brand.

Pickrr Technologies Pvt Ltd was founded in 2015 with a vision to make shipping and logistics the most simple and seamless in India for every business owner who wants to start his / her own business in India. Pickrr, is amongst India’s virtual logistics providers catering to the needs of small and medium businesses across India, Pickrr has witnessed remarkable growth in the past few years, and with the spike in eCommerce during COVID-19.

Commenting on the win Rhitiman Majumder, CEO & FOUNDER, Pickrr said “Pickrr is a company very closely aligned with small and mid-sized businesses, we aim to not just be their logistics partner but an enabler for them to achieve their business growth goals by opening up the Indian market for them. Pulp strategy in the pitch demonstrated creative insight and a unique understanding of our brand needs as our digital and creative partner we look forward to working with Pulp Strategy to improve our reach and support to Indian business” With Pickrr, every person can be a part of Prime Minister’s vision of Startup India and start selling products online. Pickrr aims to provide full end-to-end logistics support to all these companies, thereby making their business journey a delightful and simple experience. Pickrr has served 10,000+ sellers across India

Pulp Strategy Founder Ambika Sharma commenting on the win said “Pickrr team is focused and agile, they demand the very best for their business and customers we are looking forward to bringing their vision to life. Pulp Strategy has in the last three years built an extensive B2B portfolio, it makes us uniquely qualified to address Pickrr’s brand marketing for its audience of mid-small Indian businesses. With the festival season already showing an increase in demand for efficient logistics our Diwali campaign aims to reach out to small and medium businesses and help them take their business further, faster and safer with Pickkr”

For this festive season, Pickrr has curated customized offers for Diwali festival to help include local brands and small sellers deliver products to their customers. Pickrr’s festive support includes real-time performance report of all the partners so that sellers can switch easily; all-India coverage to deliver goods anywhere; single panel dashboard to manage everything related to logistics, from orders to finance; and an extended operations team to help sellers during Diwali so they can build a better business and celebrate Diwali with peace of mind.

