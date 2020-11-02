SSIPLWatch Glimpse into Royal Challengers Bangalore’s #PlayBold social media strategy

With match action, candid behind the scenes footage and brand tales, Royal Challengers Bangalore has a bright social media presence, we take a closer look.

With fiery red hues and tints of gold, Royal Challengers Bangalore has an advantage when it comes to standing out on social media — their communication is inherently bright. They leverage the star powers of their players, especially captain Virat Kohli, to the hilt. Behind the scenes, candid content also makes for a key element in their strategy. May it be some pictures of the players with the products or specially created promotional content and contests, brand endorsements can be found aplenty on their social media pages. Contests are also a routine feature to drive engagement.

Social Media Footprint

Royal Challengers Bangalore posts pretty much the same content across social media platforms, optimised according to the preferable dimensions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. They are able to have a more conversational vibe on Twitter as there is an option to amplify fan sentiments and have more real-time communication.

Facebook: 9.4 Million followers

Instagram: 5.1 Million followers

Twitter: 3.9 Million followers

Key Hashtags: #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2020

Live Visual Commentary

While most teams seem to be sticking to Twitter for textual commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore posts a significant number of creatives on Facebook and Instagram on match days, almost like a visual commentary for those fans who might be following the match on these platforms. The same creatives are posted on Twitter as well.

Looking closely enough, a pattern can be seen where before every match, the team shares a picture of captain Virat Kohli with the captain of the team they would be playing against. These pictures kickstart the commentary that later details all the action of the match for the fans on social media.

Looks like the wicket is slowing down more and more. Let’s finish strong and put up a good total on the board. 🤜🏻🤛🏻#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/Li3KhDGqf4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 31, 2020

12th Man Army

To bring the fans of the team together, Royal Challengers Bangalore has created an entity called the 12th Man Army. The term is used when they refer to fans in social media posts. Special virtual events and interactions are also conducted for the fans under the same umbrella initiative.

Game Day: DC v RCB Preview



A win will seal the 2nd place in the points table. Our destiny is in our own hands. It’s been a while since we’ve had a perfect game. Coaches believe we can! Are you with us, 12th Man Army?#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/ws1Zx9qfON — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 2, 2020

Center Fruit presents 12th Man TV



Here are a few special wishes for the team from Centerfruit contest winners, ahead of our all important clash against DC tomorrow! 🙌🏻#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/MyEh63RwUX — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 1, 2020

Celebrating the 12th Man Army: Part 3️⃣



Marriage advice for Yuzi, missing the Chinnaswamy atmosphere and much more with Chris Morris, Yuzi and Navdeep Saini. @StarSportsIndia#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/djyMIMXWCx — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 1, 2020

Mr Nags Exclusives

Since fans are not allowed in the stadium this year, Royal Challengers Bangalore has tried to add to the virtual experience and keep fans hooked on social media. A part of the strategy is to create content with Mr Nags, a fictional stereotypically Bengalurian character played by comedian Danish Sait. In these content snippets, fans get a glimpse of exclusive footage.

RCB Insider: Parody Press Conference: RCB v SRH



Mr. Nags loses his composure and climbs emotional peak as he addresses generalists after the match against SRH. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/GhcRfH5ltu — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 1, 2020

Brand Endorsements

A big chunk of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s social media presence is the content they create in partnership with their sponsors. These include posters of players with the brand’s logo (like in the case of Gamezop, Myntra and boAt) as well as exclusive content. A segment on social media where insights into the team’s game are shared is sponsored by Center fresh. Recently, the team did a contest with Muthoot Fincorp where fans stood a chance to win a silver coin ahead of the festive season.

Play over 100 games from a wide range of categories like sports, adventure, action, puzzles & much more on the RCB App. Powered by Gamezop. Download the RCB App from the link & click on the gaming console icon on the homepage to start playing.https://t.co/cxnynMsZay#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/Qh1cHT7AfW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 1, 2020

Myntra Diwali Sale is now LIVE – from the 30th Oct – 4th Nov. Best festive deals at 50% to 80% off. ⁰First time shoppers get flat Rs.400 off Free shipping on first order.

Download the #myntra app NOW.



https://t.co/cpNSebx0tD@myntra#PlayBold #MyntraDiwaliSale pic.twitter.com/GjcRS8NJvr — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 1, 2020

Want to get your hands on Limited Edition RCB Silver Coins?



Watch all RCB matches on TV, spot the code on Muthoot FinCorp's ad, SMS <CODE> to 80869 80869 & you could be the lucky winner!



For details, visit https://t.co/CgM1mm6s7g

@MuthootIndia #PlayBold #MuthootFinCorp pic.twitter.com/vgherSaPWU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 31, 2020

Lifebuoy and team RCB have only one request for all IPL fans, wash your hands frequently with soap and water to prevent the spread of corona virus and join us in the fight against COVID 19.@lifebuoysoap #PlayBold #Lifebuoy #LifebuoyKarona #handwashing #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/oE3ze5JPEQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 30, 2020

✅Challenge the impossible



✅Bring out the madness



✅Go beyond basic to find the victory. 'Cuz this isn’t just a game, this is “The Game”! Go out and own it like true champions!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #boAtheads #SoundOfChampions #boAtXRCB @BoatNirvana pic.twitter.com/CQdygSrjea — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 27, 2020

#ContestAlert

All you have to do is Get to the Center Fruit FB page, Like it, leave a question for your favourite RCB player. 5 winners get a chance to feature in the 12th man TV video. Stand a chance win a signed RCB jersey!#PlayBold #MrNags #MoodTingTongwithRCB #Centerfruit pic.twitter.com/Cc7xms1dpi — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 7, 2020

Regional Pride

Bangalore is an element of the team’s social media strategy and so is Kannada. They often share creatives and posts with text in the regional language. Pop cultural references are also used to draw connections, making for interesting content pieces that are relevant to fans there.

Extra Slices Of Action

To keep fans hooked as well as document the life of the team in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore often shares video content on social media. These include footage from the training sessions as well as of players sharing their thoughts on the strategy and gameplay. In one segment, they also share candid moments of the players sightseeing and experience the tourist life in Dubai.

Bold Is Fit: Match Day Challenge: RCB v SRH



Sweaty Fifty. Every time someone scores a 5️⃣0️⃣, we have to do 5️⃣0️⃣ pulse squats! Considering it’s Sharjah tonight, let’s hope our batsman put on a show and we get to sweat it out. 😉#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/JMmN4eYgyr — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 31, 2020

Game Day: RCB v SRH Preview



The last 12 matches are irrelevant now. Time to take the bull by the horns and book the playoffs spot. Yuzi and the coaches speak about the all important match against SRH in Sharjah.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/xfQEbMXPAX — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 31, 2020

Visit Dubai x RCB



For gruelling practice sessions, and for the team to wind down in, Dubai has the best of facilities the team needs. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #VisitDubai pic.twitter.com/sa3FJXixKT — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 30, 2020

Bold Diaries: Tête-à-tête with Isuru Udana



Debuted for Sri Lanka at the age of 21, developed his slower delivery by accident, and loves being part of RCB that much more because he doesn’t have to bowl to ABD. Here’s Isuru Udana up close and personal#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NGj6tGXXGH — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 30, 2020

The Green Initiative

To amplify the message and need for a cleaner and healthier planet, the team played one recent match in green jerseys. The posts for this match against Chennai Super Kings followed a green theme accordingly.

Bold Diaries: RCB Go Green Initiative



RCB players will sport the Green Jerseys against CSK tomorrow to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/jW6rUqWW62 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 24, 2020

Time to bowl over the use of plastic and other harmful substances and help make the Earth a safer and cleaner place to live in! 🌏



Let’s paint the world GREEN! 🟢#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #GoGreen #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/NLXITZq7qV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 25, 2020

Takeaways

Leveraging the colours of the jersey helps in creating a stronger visual narrative for a sporting team. It can be seen in the communication of Royal Challengers Bangalore, especially the impact they were able to create when they switched to green for a campaign.

There is a lot to unpack when it comes to sponsors, collaborations and partnerships. The team uses these connections to create content that adds to the value for fans consuming it.

