Sahyadri Farms campaign thanks farmers for their work through the lockdown

The latest Sahyadri Farms campaign highlights the importance of farmers who ensured there was no food scarcity in the country through the pandemic crisis.

To pay tribute to the farmers who worked nonstop despite the raging pandemic to ensure regular supply of food, Sahyadri Farms has released a campaign — #ThankYouFarmers. Echoing the sentiments of people across the country, the brand thanked the farmers for their service through the crisis. The video includes shots of the work being done in farms as well as the food that is being consumed by people in their homes under lockdown.

Even when things are normal, farmers have to face a lot of uncertainties and challenges, such as poor or delayed monsoon, moneylenders’ arm-twisting, not getting the proper price for their price and more. With the lockdown, they had to face the added pressure of disruptions in supply chain and shortage of labour.

#ThankYouFarmers is an attempt by Sahyadri Farms to acknowledge and appreciate their contribution while highlighting their importance. The brand wishes to bridge the gaps between rural and urban communities, help them understand the woes either faces on their end. The campaign was disseminated by the brand on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Comments