SAMMIE BSMB 2020: Nominations open now!

Social Samosa brings to you the 4th season of BSMB 2020 where we watch out for the brands that created a social media presence creating engagement, goodwill, and above everything, human connections. Nominations open till December 25th.

While social media marketing has been an integral fundamental of the marketing mix, the ongoing pandemic has changed the paradigms making social media a force to reckon with. Right from creating meaningful communication during the lockdown to embracing the UGC to finding the true cause in cause marketing, 2020 saw a revolution in social media marketing due to COVID-19.

The year 2020 presented itself as a period when consumers were beyond selling and social media primarily became a mode of communication. At such a time, when the audience expected not just products but authenticity and substance, brands emerged as their companions. Aiming to go beyond sales through humane communication brands continued to achieve the unforeseen at unprecedented times with the power of social media marketing. To acknowledge this amalgamation of data, creativity, and humane approach that surpassed creative benchmarks, Social Samosa is proud to present its 4th edition of SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands 2020.

A unified platform to celebrate the success of Brands who changed the axioms of Social Media Marketing, SAMMIE BSMB 2020 is an industry mandate to adjudge a brand’s performance amongst peers on a relative scale. The entries will be screened and evaluated by an esteemed jury panel featuring Industry Stalwarts such as:

The event will comprise 20 Main (Brand) categories, 15 Special (Campaign) Categories, and 6 Individual (Marketing Achievers) Category.

Last date: December 25th, 2020

