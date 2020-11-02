Shahrukh Khan Campaigns smashing the smaller screens

Filling the screen with Shahrukh Khan Campaigns, that pinned their faith on his enlivening life history, unrivaled popularity, and professional prosperity.

With a body of work spanning over three decades, numerous iconic roles, regional and international accolades, Padma Shri – one of the highest civilian honors attached to his name, and several more acclamations, Shahrukh Khan is not just a household name in India, but he represents the country globally, and features in campaigns that catch eyes.

His movies in foreign countries are one of the highest-grossing films from the Hindi Film Industry. He was also interviewed by David Letterman for the show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman’ that features no little-known celebrities such as Barack Obama, George Clooney, and more.

He doesn’t just own a luxury villa in Palm Jumeirah of Dubai, he is also the principal face of Dubai Tourism, frequently featuring in various Visit Dubai Campaigns. Whether it’s outside his house in Bandra, or outside a hotel in Germany, you might always find a crowd outside trying to catch a glimpse of him.

His undeniable popularity, the actor’s oeuvre, frequent humanitarian efforts, international presence, and several of such reasons have contributed to making him a top endorser, whose brand value is above and not affected by factors such as the number of releases, professional failures, and inactive stints.

He has endorsed some of the biggest brands in India starting from the TVC days when he introduced the audience to Chotta AC, recited Dish Sawaar Hai, and cheered Yeh Dil Maange More!

He is still one of the top considerations by brands when they look for an endorser or national ambassador, his relevancy remains high in the current times too. Shahrukh Khan ranked #5 with a brand value of 66.1 million USD, a position he also held in 2018, a dip from rank #2 in 2017, in the Duff & Phelps Celebrity brand valuation report.

In 2018, he endorsed a total of 13 products. At most points in the current times, the number of products he endorses remains high, often more than ten.

He remains the top endorser in the E-Commerce sector, the associations with BYJU’s and BigBasket have also established amongst the newer technology-driven brands.

Despite his colossal social media following, his endorsements on digital media are on the lower end of his total brand endorsements.

Although he uses his social media presence to share glimpses of his off-screen life, ventures from his production house Red Chilies Entertainment, and the IPL team hew owns – Kolkata Knight Riders.

The narratives of the campaigns he features in are an assortment of fictional characters and his real-self. His real-self comes into play when the campaign objective is building trust, as his opinion is considered influential.

The Polio PSA Campaign brought Shahrukh Khan beside Amitabh Bachchan when the campaign’s efforts to promote the vaccine were obstructed by religious & inter-faith differences sparking as an excuse to not get one’s children vaccinated.

Take a look through them all.

Masterclass Promo – Signature

#BeMyGuest – Visit Dubai

Personalized Learning – BYJU’s

#NoMoreIsh – D’Decor

The One Savings Account – ICICI Bank

Polio PSA

#GharBulakeTohDekho – Nerolac Paints

Choos The Mango, Choose #TheFrootiLife – Frooti

Shah Rukh Khan Meets The Bard Of Blood – Netflix

Dish Sawaar Hai – DishTV

Yeh Dil Maange More – Pepsi

Chotta AC – Navratna Cool Talc

Shah Rukh & A Special BB Customer – BigBasket

