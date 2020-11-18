Godrej Housing Finance appoints Shonali Shetty as Head of Marketing

Shonali Shetty comes from Wadhwa Group where she hailed the position of Head of Marketing.

The Godrej Group recently announced its entry into the realty financial services industry with Godrej Housing Finance. As the conglomerate forays into the realty financial services in India, Shonali Shetty joins them as the Head of Marketing at Godrej Housing Finance. Prior to this, she was with Wadhwa Group.

Also read: Mitron TV beefs up leadership team with two senior hires

With experience of more than two decades, Shetty has worked with Godrej Properties as the Manager, Media Buying & Planning back in 2014-16. She was also with Reliance Group as the Chief Manager for Media before that.

Speaking on the new appointment, Shonali Shetty, Head of Marketing, Godrej Housing Finance, said, “I truly believe in the leadership & vision of the Group to build a long term, sustainable retail financial services business in India. The customer is at the center of everything we do, as a company. It’s also a completely new marketing environment and experience for me and I am very excited to be part of the talented team at Godrej Housing Finance as we commence this journey.”

Comments