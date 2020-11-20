Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Harpic, Twitter, Paytm & more

Here’s to another week of some best campaigns that were rolled out along with some in-depth editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week feature My Choice Foundation’s take on Children’s Day, Twitter’s Global campaign ft. BBC Dad, Diwali 2020 brand campaigns, & more.

Campaigns

My Choices Foundation’s Children’s Day Campaign focussed on children deprived of childhood

In an ode to showcase the tragedy of child labor and trafficking, dentsu Impact has launched a new film in association with My Choices Foundation and Saregama Caravan. Read more here.

Paytm campaign leverages content creators’ reach to talk about easy services

With films featuring Saloni Gaur, Danish Sait and Abhinav Kumar, the new campaign is an attempt by Paytm to reach out to Millenials. Read more here.

Harpic releases Mission Paani Anthem for Jal Pratigya Diwas

On World Toilet Day, Laxman Narasimhan, Global CEO, Reckitt Benckiser Group, and A.R Rahman launched the ‘Paani Anthem’ at the ‘Jal Pratigya Diwas’ virtual event as an extension to the company’s Mission Paani campaign. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: A Festive Marketing Recap

From portraying the joys of the festivities with Cadbury Celebrations to adorning the ethnic Manyavar lehenga suit, we relive the timeless brand journeys that never fail to keep the festive spirits alive year-on-year. Read more here.

Inside: Making of Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan – Fundamentals of creating a long-distance campaign

With the cricketers featured in the campaign based in Dubai for the league and DeepVeer shooting for the first time post lockdown, Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan’s comeback was a long-distance campaign shot virtually with the use of VFX. We going behind the scenes. Read more here.

#SSIPLWatch Cricketing teams or mini publishers? Recapping IPL 13 with team social media strategies

With IPL 13 missing the in-stadium fan action, individual teams put their weight on creating virtual experiences that went beyond the usual social media reach and engagement. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Transgender campaigns that foster an inclusive society

The imperfect world we live in is often inhabitable for the transgender community. We need to transform this world assigned to them into an inclusive one and these campaigns play a part in the movement. Read more here.

International Men’s Day brand posts redefine the ‘masculine’ traits

With several stereotypes defining a man, that makes them more of a man and less of a human, International Men’s Day brand posts intend to give masculine traits a new meaning. Read more here.

Children’s Day 2020 brand creatives put forth innocent narratives

Coinciding with the festive bling of Diwali, Children’s Day 2020 brand creatives weren’t strong in terms of numbers, here are some of the best we came across. Read more here.

Brands adapt to the post-pandemic world with Diwali Campaigns 2020

Traditional customs have been revived in a novel way with Diwali Campaigns 2020, as sentimental stories intensify emotions with the delight of making someone else’s Diwali happy. Read more here.

Global Samosa

#BBCdad returns on screen with interruptions for a Twitter campaign

Kids are back at it again, videobombing an ad film featuring their #BBCdad, this time it’s for a Twitter campaign explaining a new feature called conversation settings. Read more here.

Instagram launches #WeMakeToday campaign with a focus on creators

The #WeMakeToday campaign is a series of spots supported with a launch video that focuses on the variety of content and diversity of creators on the platform. Read more here.

