Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. IPL Strategies & more

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features, campaigns from the festive season, social media strategies of IPL teams, and more.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: Manyavar – Tale of timely market entry & bold advertising

With the 22-year-old Ravi Modi creating the ethnic Men's Wear category at the right time & combining it with mass awareness campaigns – Manyavar was a well-known brand from Day 1. But how did this brand manage to nearly triple its sales over the years? Find out with this advertising saga.

Inside: How a fintech brand plans to recover the investment of featuring 11 cricketers in their campaign

Instead of associating with a team or teams, FinTech company BharatPe created their own team, roping in 11 international cricketers. Subhasis Beura, BharatPe explains how the marketing investment is helping the brand.

#InDepth Pulse Polio awareness or Downloads for CRED – Why celebrity endorsements work on about everything?

As IPL 2020 is ready to come to an end, we speak to the experts on the plethora of celebrity endorsements for brands at the marquee event and how it still works despite crises and challenges.

#SSIPLWatch How Mumbai Indians leverages social media to fuel the #OneFamily theme

Riding high on the spirit of the city, Mumbai Indians uses a mix of intense strategy reviews and candid moments to keep fans hooked on social media, here's more.

#SSIPLWatch Glimpse into the SunRisers Hyderabad strategy to create an #OrangeArmy on social media

Keeping players at the heart of all social media content, SunRisers Hyderabad shares match updates, creates brand narratives and keeps people hooked online, here's how.

#SSIPLWatch Glimpse into Royal Challengers Bangalore’s #PlayBold social media strategy

With match action, candid behind the scenes footage and brand tales, Royal Challengers Bangalore has a bright social media presence, we take a closer look.

Scroll Through

Diwali Campaigns that glowed the brightest and cracked the loudest

Flipping the calendar through the years, and assorting the platter with Diwali Campaigns that managed to spark gleaming lights with visual treats and confectionate creativity.

Big Bazaar Diwali Campaigns initiating auspicious beginnings

Diwali has been an integral part of Big Bazaar's marketing plan. We take a look at some of their best festive campaigns for inspiration.

Virat Kohli Campaigns that lead the advertising arena

Virat Kohli has been the top celebrity endorser in India for three consecutive years, constantly featuring in notable campaigns, and giving popular actors and other notable personalities a run for their money.

Karva Chauth Campaigns romancing with the festive season

Sieving through Karva Chauth Campaigns from the yesteryears that rose with the sun and remained luminous under the moonlight too.

Shahrukh Khan Campaigns smashing the smaller screens

Filling the screen with Shahrukh Khan Campaigns, that pinned their faith on his enlivening life history, unrivaled popularity, and professional prosperity.

Enter the Haunted House filled with Halloween brand creatives

Welcome to the Haunted House. Today we take a trip through the most terrifying Halloween brand creatives. *Lights turn off* You decide when you enter but the spirits decide when you leave.

Campaigns

Pond’s brings back ‘Googly Woogly Woosh’ proposition in recent campaign

Conceptualized by Ogilvy Mumbai, the Pond's Cold Cream campaign titled, Bhoolna Naamumkin, tugs at the emotional chords by showcasing an endearing bond of a grandfather-granddaughter duo.

Aakash Digital’s latest campaign crosses 30M views, admissions grow by 3x

In their recent campaign with Yuvraj Singh, Aakash Digital has tried to capture the journey of NEET & JEE aspirants, motivating them to keep at it.

The Bowl Company combines love for food & cricket with interactive AR Campaign

With a sprinkle of spices, dollops of vegetables and fresh cuts of meat, The Bowl Company is helping people put together scrumptious mixes using bowl-sounds in a new cricket-themed AR Filter campaign.

SPN rolls out ‘Aaj Koi Nahi Soyega’ campaign to mark the return of UEFA Champions League

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) brings back the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season. All the matches from the group stages will be broadcasted live on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, and SONY SIX channels from October 20, 2020.

Mondelez India’s Diwali campaign takes a hyperlocal approach backed by AI

The festive campaign by Mondelez India this year revolves around the idea of supporting local stores to help revive the economy from the impact of the pandemic.

Jaquar’s festive campaign around spike protection urges consumers to make the right decision

The slice of life campaign showcases the brand's Prima LED range as a solution to flickering, dimming, and outages caused by power fluctuations, especially with the upcoming festive season.

LinkedIn India features user testimonials to drive awareness in new campaign

The new LinkedIn campaign intends to inspire professionals with real member stories of those who have found new jobs, and learned new skills by leveraging the power of community on LinkedIn.

Center fresh mints campaign ft. virtual dates & sunflowers

By depicting the beginnings of a love story, the new Center fresh campaign encourages youth to be more social and not let physical isolation turn into social isolation.

Kareena-Instagram partnership to help bloom myBageecha

As part of Instagram's Love Runs Deep campaign, Kareena Kapoor Khan will give voice to myBageecha, promoting them using branded content ads on the platform.

