Social Media News Round Up: Snap Connect for advertisers & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by the third quarter report of Twitter, Snapchat launching Snap Connect certification programs for advertisers, and more.

Facebook starts testing upvote & downvote on comments again

Facebook has revived the tests of upvote & downvote option on comments in Groups. The feature was first found to be testing in early 2018. Read more here.

Key Takeaways from Twitter Q3 Report 2020

While the growth in active user base on the platform has slowed down since the last quarter, advertising on the platform is flourishing with a significant increase in ad revenue year-over-year. Read more here.

Twitter launches ArtHouse helping brands create Twitter-first content

To enhance brand communications on the platform, Twitter India is introducing ArtHouse – a creative suite of services to assist brands in creating and optimizing Twitter-first content. Read more here.

Snapchat allows Public Profiles to show subscriber count

First-time ever, creators and personalities on who have Public Profiles on Snapchat now can enable an option to show their subscriber count on the app. Read more here.

Snapchat launches AR-enabled Friendship Time Capsule

In response to findings from a report, Snapchat has launched The Friendship Time Capsule, a new feature that allows friends that can’t be together in person, to create new shared memories through AR on Snapchat. Read more here.

LinkedIn launches The Company Engagement Report for B2B marketers

The Company Engagement Report will aid marketers with company-level measurement and reporting metrics to analyze an ABM strategy and understand if it’s working on LinkedIn. Read more here.

LinkedIn launches Career Explorer to aid job seekers

In the light of the pandemic, growing unemployment, and fewer opportunities, the new tool launched by LinkedIn called Career Explorer is designed to streamline job transitions. Read more here.

WhatsApp Pay has now been launched in India

Users across India who have an active bank account and a functioning debit card will now be able to pay and receive money through the latest versions of WhatsApp on iPhone & Android. Read more here.

Snapchat launches Snap Connect for direct response advertising

Snap Connect is a certification program in specialized topics wherein advertisers can learn about direct-response advertising from Snapchat experts. Read more here.

