Social Media News Round Up: Twitter carousel ads & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Twitter rolling out carousel ads for advertisers globally, Zoom allegedly being involved in unfair and deceptive practices, and more.

Twitter tests warnings on liking Tweets that may contain misinformation

In an attempt to limit the engagement on Tweets that may contain misinformation, whenever a user tries to like such a Tweet, they will be shown a warning label by the platform. Read more here.

Twitter rolls out carousel ads for advertisers globally

Carousel ads, which are a horizontally swipeable batch of images or videos in a single ad (tweet) that can redirect users to an app or website, are now available to advertisers on Twitter globally. Read more here.

WhatsApp Updates: New Shopping Icon & Disappearing Messages

The new shopping icon is one of the major updates on WhatsApp to improve online shopping and disappearing messages has been launched to upgrade conversations. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: Private Video Sharing among other features

The new updates introduced for YouTube Creators includes new features for the studio interface to streamline saving and publishing videos. Read more here.

Facebook launches Diwali themed Avatars & hashtags

Facebook has launched personalized greetings with Diwali themed Avatars and hashtags to engage in virtual celebrations with friends and family. Read more here.

Instagram launches AR effect and IGTV shows with creators for Diwali

Instagram announced the launch of an AR effect called ‘Share Your Light’ themed around Diwali and a host of IGTV shows to enable people’s expression and entertainment this Diwali. Read more here.

Zoom allegedly engaged in series of deceptive & unfair practices

Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement with Zoom Video Communications, requiring the company to improve the information security program to settle the FTC allegations of a series of malpractices that undermined the security of its users. Read more here.

