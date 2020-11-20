Social Media News Round Up: YouTube audio ads & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Social media news this week was dominated by YouTube rolling out audio ads, Facebook expanding monetization options for creators, and more.

Facebook expands monetization opportunities for creators

Facebook has added more ways to earn & collect ad earnings from matched videos, for creators with the Rights Manager tool in Creator Studio. Read more here.

Instagram introduces Keyword Search & expands Guides

The latest addition and one of the major updates to impact content discovery on the platform – keyword search that would show relevant results without the specific tags has now been launched, along with the expansion of Guides on Instagram. Read more here.

Data: CSK the most Tweeted about team this cricket season

While the table-toppers won the title on-field, Chennai Super Kings was seemingly on everyone’s minds on Twitter as it was the most Tweeted team during the tournament. Read more here.

Messenger and Instagram introduce Vanish Mode for users

Conversations in Vanish Mode on Messenger and Instagram disappear after they are seen, and the chat window is closed. Read more here.

YouTube to show ads on few videos without paying creators

In the newly added section called “Right to Monetize” to Terms of Service, creators grant the right to monetize their content on the service, and the creators will not be entitled to any payments. Read more here.

A step-by-step guide to use WhatsApp Pay

This guide will aid you in setting up and sending money through the newly launched in-app feature WhatsApp Pay. Read more here.

Snapchat introduces Astrology features

Snapchat Astrology features that extract personality traits from astrological sources are now available globally for Android and iOS users in English. Read more here.

