Social Media News Round Up: Snapchat Spotlight & more

Social media news this week was dominated by Snapchat launching a new in-app entertainment platform called Spotlight, and more.

Facebook launches a feature to support charitable causes

Drives is a new Community Help feature enabling users to collect essentials such as food, clothing, and other necessities for the ones in need, users can offer or request help through the feature. Read more here.

Workplace from Facebook launches Culture Carrier amidst more new features

To improve the user experience and increase employee engagement, Workplace from Facebook has introduced new features and updates such as Knowledge Library updates, Live interactive training sessions, Shift Cover, and more. Read more here.

Twitter to revive the verified account program in 2021

Twitter had paused all general verifications in 2017, the platform is not accepting any new requests, but plans on enabling users to apply for a verified badge starting in early 2021. Read more here.

Twitter Advertising 101: All you need to know about Twitter ads

Here is all you need to know about the ad products Twitter is offering, how they function, and the impact they create on the users. Read more here.

Instagram announces updates to Branded Content

Instagram has made new additions and improvements to Branded Content surfacing on the platform across formats including feed posts and Stories. Read more here.

Snapchat introduces Spotlight to showcase the best Snaps

Spotlight is an in-app platform for user-generated content that will feature the most entertaining Snaps created by users on Snapchat and can range from dance, humor, engaging visuals created with Lenses or similar products, and more. Read more here.

Snapchat launches ad products & features to drive app installs

Focussing on the growing reliability of consumers on mobile apps, Snapchat has introduced new ad products & features to aid app developers with effective advertising. Read more here.

Buffer integrates analytics for LinkedIn Pages

With analytics for LinkedIn Pages, marketers will also be able to use Buffer for measurement and reporting, along with social media planning and scheduling. Read more here.

LinkedIn introduces new features to Sales Navigator

LinkedIn has globally introduced new features this quarter to help marketers and the sales community build upon their virtual selling strategy. Read more here.

YouTube tests auto-generation of video chapters

In a new experiment by YouTube, they are working on a feature that would automatically add video chapters without the need for creators to manually add timestamps. Read more here.

Pinterest tests a new tab called Classes

Building on the popularity of the DIY trend, and the platform’s core functionality of finding inspiration and information, Pinterest is testing a new tab called ‘Classes’, a form of online tutorials. Read more here.

Twitter users call Tooter ‘Adibas of Adidas’

Tooter a newly launched social media network, where users can post short messages, called ‘Toots’ has sparked several discussions on Twitter, because of its stark similarities to the microblogging platform. Read more here.

