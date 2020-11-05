Virat Kohli Campaigns that lead the advertising arena

Virat Kohli has been the top celebrity endorser in India for three consecutive years, constantly featuring in notable campaigns, and giving popular actors and other notable personalities a run for their money.

Virat Kohli also has a higher number of endorsements, and campaigns he features in than most celebrities. His popularity as the captain of the Indian cricket team, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, has only been growing and shows no signs of stopping.

He has maintained the number one position from 2017 till 2019, with a brand value of 237.5 Mn USD in 2019, a substantial rise from 170.9 Mn USD in 2018, as per the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Reports.

His brand value at most points in time has been almost double of the one holding the second position. More than double in 2019, than that of Akshay Kumar at second position with a brand value of 104.5 Mn USD.

He endorsed a total of around 24 products in 2018. In 2019 his total endorsements grew to 30, with 12 endorsements on digital media alone.

As a fitness enthusiast with an athletic personality, he is the premium choice for sports brands such as Puma, or health-conscious brands such as Too Yumm!

More of his traits such as the responsibility of leading the cricket team of India, he is also perceived as a reliable voice often inspirational, a trait that has been tapped by several brands.

His marriage with Anushka Sharma has also made him one half of a power couple in advertising, that is fueled by fans & consumers who like staying up to date with the celebrity relationships. In 2017, #Virushka having 0.72 million mentions, as per Meltwater.

Both have different character & professional traits, but when they come together they bring fanbases of two of the most favorite topics in India – cricket & movies. Furthermore, real couples look more credible on screen, as opposed to the ones playing pretend. The couple has appeared together in adverts for Manyavar, Google, and we might see them more often.

While he plays his real self often, representing his sporty aura, or playing a part as a couple, he also delves into several characters with his acting skills. For instance, in the Nestle Munch campaign or presently for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days.

Run through some of his notable campaigns.

Believe – Star Sports

#PlayABiggerGame – Boost

Swag – Pepsi

Crunchiest Ever – Nestlé Munch

#NayeRishteNayeVaade ft. Anushka Sharma – Manyavar

Son Of Saroj – Star Plus

#SockThem – Puma

#WhyChipsVirat? – Too Yumm!

#MoveForward – Uber

Video Calling ft. Anushka Sharma – Google Duo

