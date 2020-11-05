SPN rolls out ‘Aaj Koi Nahi Soyega’ campaign to mark the return of UEFA Champions League

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) brings back the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season. All the matches from the group stages will be broadcasted live on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, and SONY SIX channels from October 20, 2020.

To build on this excitement and connect with the sentiments of football fans in India, SPSN has launched a new campaign film titled ‘Aaj Koi Nahi Soyega’. The campaign resonates with hardcore football lovers and fence-sitters. During the Champions League, there are many who stay awake to watch the world’s best football action as well as those who go to sleep but aren’t comfortable with that decision as they know they are missing out on something great.

The campaign film uses four memorable and relatable situations, each with its own quirk, to nudge people into staying awake on Tuesday and Wednesday nights when the world’s best players are all set to play in the biggest club tournament event. The films are created on the success of the last season’s campaign, Sona Mana Hai, and will be rolled out in English & Hindi across TV and digital platforms.

Commenting on the development, Neville Bastawalla, Head, Marketing & On-Air Promotions, Sports Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India said, “Sony Sports is home to the best of football and the official broadcasters of Europe’s premier club competition, UEFA Champions League. Our campaign ‘Aaj Koi Nahi Soyega’ is a very natural proposition to the genuinely grand product offering: How can anyone dare to miss the greatest footballing action of the world at UEFA Champions League every Tuesday and Wednesday night. UEFA Champions League is one of the most prestigious club football tournaments in the world contested by top-division European clubs. This is the club football tournament where we get to see the champion of champions of the best clubs of Europe battle it out for Europe’s throne and it can’t get any bigger than this. This is also the only tournament in the world where we can see Messi and Ronaldo face off in club football.”

UEFA Champions League hosts 32 top-division clubs across Europe such as last season’s champions, FC Bayern Munich, Barcelona FC, Real Madrid CF, Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, Manchester United FC, Juventus FC, last season’s finalists, Paris Saint-Germain and more.

This season will act as a platform for all football fans not only in India but also from around the globe to settle the everlasting debate on who is the best player in the world, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, as Barcelona FC and Juventus FC have been drawn against each other in the same group. All eyes will be on the two most celebrated forwards in the history of football as they meet for the first time in the group stages of the Champions League.

