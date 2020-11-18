A step-by-step guide to use WhatsApp Pay

This guide will aid you in setting up and sending money through the newly launched in-app feature WhatsApp Pay.

Users across India who have an active bank account and a functioning debit card will now be able to pay and receive money through the latest versions of WhatsApp on iPhone & Android.

The feature has been designed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) using the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), enabling transactions with over 160 supported banks.

WhatsApp is working with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, the State Bank of India, and Jio Payments Bank. Users can send money on WhatsApp to anyone using a UPI supported app.

Set-Up WhatsApp Pay

Tap the attach button in a chat, then ‘Payment’ with the rupee icon

Read the terms & policies subjected to using payments on WhatsApp, if you agree with the terms, click ‘Accept And Continue’

Choose your bank, from the list of banks supported by the feature

Verify your phone number ( Note: You can only choose the bank account associated with the phone number you used to sign up for WhatsApp)

You can only choose the bank account associated with the phone number you used to sign up for WhatsApp) Verify debit card information, by entering the last six digits of your card number and expiration date

Tap & Set-Up UPI Pin

The app will request an OTP, enter the OTP, and then enter the UPI Pin you will use every time you process a payment through WhatsApp going forward

Send Money

Open the chat of the person you want to send a payment to

Tap the attach icon, then Payments

Also Read: WhatsApp introduces new features for Business accounts

Enter the amount, then tap the send button

Enter the UPI Pin that you created while setting up Payments on WhatsApp

Once the UPI Pin is verified, the payment would be processed and you’d see a notification within the chat

Send Money Through QR Code

Tap the three vertical dots on the top right corner when you open WhatsApp

Click Payments, then new Payment

Select ‘Scan QR Code’

Scan the QRCode, then tap ‘New Payment’

Enter the amount, then verify your UPI Pin to complete the payment

Send Money To A UPI ID

Tap the three vertical dots on the top right corner when you open WhatsApp

Click Payments, then new Payment

Select ‘Send to a UPI ID’

Enter the payee’s UPI ID, click verify, and then tap ‘New Payment’

Enter the amount, then verify your UPI Pin to complete the payment

Comments