Team Pumpkin bags the digital mandate for Naturamore

As a part of this digital mandate, Team Pumpkin will drive the digital marketing efforts for Naturamore, to build & strengthen the brand’s digital identity.

Team Pumpkin will focus on media buying, promotional campaigns, creating sustainable brand equity, and managing the Social Media, SEO, and ORM duties. Team Pumpkin’s Mumbai office will handle the duties for Naturamore.

Naturamore is a direct-selling brand offering wellness products focused on bridging the nutritional gap, through holistic wellness, and simplified nutrition.

Commenting on the win, Ranjeet Kumar, Co-Founder, and CEO, Team Pumpkin, says, “This year has brought substantial changes in our lives and created a dire need of good health. We are ecstatic and committed to ensure Naturamore’s digital growth, and help them cater to the nutritional needs of a larger audience.”

Neelabh Mallick, Lead Digital at Naturamore, adds “Creating a strong digital presence while focussing on Social Media, SEO and ORM as the key elements, we look forward to a strengthened digital outlook as we partner with Team Pumpkin. We aim to reach a wider online audience and are excited to kickstart this new partnership.”

