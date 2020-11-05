Tech Mahindra appoints Apurva Chamaria as SVP

At Tech Mahindra, Apurva Chamaria will be working with the company’s leadership team under CEO and MD, CP Gurnani.

Apurva Chamaria has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff to the CEO and MD at Tech Mahindra. Previously, he was the Chief Revenue Officer at RateGain, a SaaS provider to travel and hospitality sectors. Earlier, he has also headed corporate marketing at HCL, where he was responsible for brand marketing, employer brand, employee marketing, thought-leadership, digital marketing, analytics, finance and marketing communications.

Confirming the news about his appointment, Chamaria tells Social Samosa, “I’m excited to join Tech Mahindra as SVP & Chief of Staff to CEO. Looking forward to working with our CEO, CP Gurnani and the leadership team in growing the company.”

Chamaria’s specialities include business strategy, sales and marketing strategy & operations, account management and client servicing, brand management and integrated marketing communications, digital marketing and sales and marketing training.

He has shared his experiences at various industry conferences and business management schools such as ISB, IIM-A, IIM-Raipur, FMS, IIMC, IMI, MICA and Great Lakes. Chamaria also has pharmaceutical industry experience to his credit, having worked in various sales and marketing positions at Ranbaxy Laboratories (now Sun Pharma).

