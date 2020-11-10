Reverse Thought Creative Studios bags digital mandate for Continuum India
Reverse Thought Creative Studios will be responsible for branding and digital marketing for Continuum India, to engage newer and more audiences, as per the mandate.
Continuum India is a contract research organization in the pharmaceutical industry. Continuum has partnered with Reverse Thought to re-imagine the organization with a new website and work to attract the correct audience to it.
“It has been a seamless experience working with the team at Reverse Thought, as they are extremely professional and their experience in creating professional and engaging digital presence is profound. We look forward to a continued association,” says Amrish Mehta, VP – IT Infrastructure & Security at Continuum India.
“We understand what the company’s vision is and we take great pride in reinforcing a fresh image for Continuum India along with a strong value proposition through our creativity and marketing knowhow,” says Tushar Garg, Creative Director & Founder of Reverse Thought. “We are happy to have forged a relationship with Continuum India,” he adds.