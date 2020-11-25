Twitter had paused all general verifications in 2017, the platform is not accepting any new requests, but plans on enabling users to apply for a verified badge starting in early 2021.

While pausing all general verifications Twitter mentioned, that verification was being interpreted as endorsement or indicator of importance which was boosted with the visual prominence given by Twitter, but the updated verified account program would be initiated with a new approach.

As the platform has been unclear about the specifics of the verification process and wants the process to be parallel with the user interest, Twitter is asking users to share feedback on a draft of the new verification policy

The relaunched verification program would also include a new public application process.

The platform also mentions that the updated policy which will be laid out with the help of public feedback would be the foundation for future improvements by defining what verification means, who is eligible for verification and why some accounts might lose verification to ensure the process is more equitable.

Also Read: Twitter rolls out carousel ads for advertisers globally

Twitter also states that they are now clearly defining ‘Notable Accounts’, and as per the proposed policy, “The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be notable and active”. The six types of Notable Accounts to start with are:

Government

Companies, Brands, and Non- Profit Organizations

News

Entertainment

Sports Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals

The relaunched verification program also focuses on the accounts that are verified but shouldn’t be and how an account may lose the verification badge if it engages in violations or repeated violations of Twitter Policies.

Twitter has proposed criteria to automatically remove verification from an account if, (for instance) it’s inactive, the profile is incomplete, and grounds to deny or remove verification from certain qualified accounts that are found to be in repeated violation of the Twitter Rules. This process would also be initiated in 2021.

Twitter is also planning on launching more account types and labels, that users can use to identify themselves, other than the blue verified badge.

Comments