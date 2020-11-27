Vasu Healthcare assigns creative mandate to Scarecrow M&C Saatchi for Skin & Haircare range

The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office and includes weaving a constructive creative strategy for Vasu Healthcare skin and hair range.

Vasu Healthcare has roped in Scarecrow M&C Saatchi as the creative agency for its hair care range “Trichup” (Hair Oil and Shampoo) and Skin Care range “Vasu Naturals”.

Known for its ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, 40 years of experience, and extract-based formulations, Vasu Healthcare has over 200+ products in its portfolio serving PAN India and also has a presence in 40+ countries around the world.

Commenting on the decision to choose Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, Managing Director of Vasu Healthcare, Hardik Ukani mentioned that “Our brand is very popular in Gujarat and other cities across India. We are now launching “Vasu Naturals”, a new skincare range. Scarecrow presented us with a compelling creative strategy to launch the range in the highly competitive market.”

Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi said “It’s a special feeling. Last year, we did a film to highlight the presence of their haircare range in over 40 countries. The group has ambitious plans for Vasu Naturals and Trichup has always evolved with times and focused on expanding reach. We are thrilled to partner with them on this exciting journey.”

