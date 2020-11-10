WhatsApp Updates: New Shopping Icon & Disappearing Messages

The new shopping icon is one of the major updates on WhatsApp to improve online shopping and disappearing messages has been launched to upgrade conversations.

Below is a list of the updates and how they function.

Shopping Icon

Users can now directly access a business’s catalog to shop from the chat window, via a new shopping icon, a store-like button at the top-right corner beside the call button.

Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp has announced the feature would be rolling out to users everywhere this month.

When this feature is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after seven days. Recipients can still save the messages elsewhere. Either person in a chat, or admins in a group can turn on or turn off the feature.

Also Read: WhatsApp introduces new features for Business accounts

The setting would have no effect on messages previously sent or received. Media in chat will disappear, but if downloaded or auto-downloaded, it will be saved on the device storage.

If a user has not opened WhatsApp for seven days since a message was sent, it will disappear in the chat but remain visible in notifications.

Quoted messages in specific-message replies will remain visible even after the messages disappear. Forwarded disappearing messages won’t disappear in the forwarded chat.

Disappearing messages will be included in the backup if created before the message disappears. The messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.

To enable the feature, open the contact profile through the chat window, you will see the option ‘Disappearing messages’ besides ‘Mute notification’, ‘Starred messages’, and more, turn it on or off as desired.

Comments