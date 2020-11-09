Wondrlab bags Rathi Financial Services’ mandate

In its new mandate, Wondrlab will help the Anand Rathi Group build awareness and overall brand salience.

Close on the heels of its launch, Wondrlab has won the Anand Rathi Financial Services account. The announcement comes on the back of a series of IPL and topical films targeted at the spectrum of customers that the company caters to across various businesses.

In its new mandate, Wondrlab will help the Anand Rathi Group build awareness and overall brand salience. The campaign, launched to celebrate 25 years Of Anand Rathi, highlights the brand’s philosophy of ‘customer-centricity’ and that ‘Every investor is different’ and needs a different plan.

It does so by connecting different investor mindsets with different kinds of IPL fans. This leads to an eminently relatable series that brings alive the premise of ‘A plan for every fan’ through familiar personas ranging from the tip-believer fan, the technical analysis fan, the small-cap fan, or just the endlessly hopeful fan! The digital campaign created by Wondrlab aired throughout the Dream11 IPL 2020 season on OTT platforms.

Commenting on the announcement, a spokesperson from the Anand Rathi Group said, “With over 25 years of experience in wealth creation, we have the expertise to customize plans for every customer, taking into account his or her needs. We wanted an agile team that could build this equity and weaves in our brand’s values, but at the same time, create a campaign that would go viral with the ever-dynamic consumers. Wondrlab managed this balance perfectly. The campaign is well-crafted and delivers our key message in a new-age, quirky way. We are happy to have Wondrlab on board and look forward to more exciting work.”

Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder and Managing Partner – Content Platform, Wondrlab, said, “We are thrilled to have Anand Rathi Financial Services onboard and look forward to a great inning together. We realized early on that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work for investors because their mindsets vary with differences in personality and life stage. Drawing a parallel to different kinds of fans, was an organic connection, given the IPL fever. It was a great pleasure to use our platform-first philosophy to craft films made to suit OTT platforms. We look forward to playing many more matches together!”

