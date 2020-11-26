To improve the user experience and increase employee engagement, Workplace from Facebook has introduced new features and updates such as Knowledge Library updates, Live interactive training sessions, Shift Cover, and more.

Shift Cover

Workplace has enabled frontline workers to find coverage and request to cover their coworkers’ shifts, on the platform. Shift Cover posts provide a template for shift coverage requests and ensure frontline managers have visibility and final approval on requests made in their group.

Any employee looking for Shift Cover requests can find them in the new Shifts tab in the group. Shift Cover posts provide a template and the ability to nominate anyone in a group as shift supervisor to approve or decline cover offers. Users will be able to see all available shifts within a group in a new shifts tab.

Knowledge Library

Workplace has added the option to subscribe to any Knowledge Library categories or subcategories to receive regular updates on edits, comments and reactions.

When editors make a change to Knowledge Library content, they can decide if an update is important enough to send out notifications to subscribers. The ability to subscribe to notifications will be available to everyone by the end of November.

Profile frames for Black Lives Matter

Workplace is introducing new Black Lives Matter profile frames. These profile frames can be overlaid on an individual’s existing profile picture. This feature is only available to Workplaces that opt-in and is optional for individuals to use. Users can use these profile frames on Workplace by selecting “Manage Early Access”.

Live Interactive Training

Live interactive training sessions are aimed at imparting learning strategies for communicating effectively in Workplace. For instance, in the Advanced Theories of Postology session, users would learn about the different post types, when to use them, what they should be posting about and how to make sure the posts stand out.

In the 60-minute session titled Be the Best Boss They’ve Ever Had, users will learn the best practices for running a team or department using Workplace. The session covers everything from managing one-on-one relationships with direct reports to building relationships with external stakeholders.

New Self-Paced Courses

The recently released five new self-paced courses are aimed to help everyone in the organization work smarter in Workplace. For example, a few new courses include Group Mastery 101: Learn how to leverage Workplace group features to collaborate and connect with your colleagues; Your Posting Arsenal: Discover different post types and how to use them for recognition, engagement, and more; The Art of the Post: Learn Workplace posting best practices; Create the Best Team Group Ever: Find out about Workplace group features that help you manage your team; and Manage Your Team Like a Boss: Get best practices for team management and collaboration in Workplace.

Culture Carrier Toolkit

Culture Carriers are people who embody the company’s values and shape the shared culture. It could be anyone, from the boardroom to the shop floor who has the energy and influence to drive cultural change. This toolkit includes a guide to help users identify and empower the Culture Carriers, as well as a set of downloadable materials to help you recognize them publicly in an internal campaign.

According to Abhijit Sonagara, Founder of Adosphere, Workplace from Facebook Partner, “The latest updates are in addition to the new features which are aimed at better user access. The website and the application are being made significantly faster, making it easier to find things to get work done and to connect with employees. Workplace From Facebook remains committed to enhancing the overall user experience and will keep introducing newer features with each passing month. This is just the beginning. So, stay tuned for more.”

