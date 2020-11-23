Zepth appoints YAAP as creative & digital agency

According to the mandate, YAAP will help Zepth build and expand digital presence as well as strengthen social media communication and reach.

YAAP has won the mandate for the global construction software company and will be tasked with expanding and building Zepth’s digital presence and communications. This will include brand and communication development across social media and digital media channels and other key touchpoints. Zepth is a global construction software company with a strong presence in the Middle East and South Asia.

Prasoon Shrivastava, Founder & CEO, Zepth, said, “We’re excited to have set out on this journey with YAAP as our creative and digital partners. As an organisation, Zepth is on a mission to radically change the world of construction software as a whole through disruptive innovation. YAAP is going to play a crucial role in helping us pave the way towards this goal with their creative and digital expertise.”

“Our goal with Zepth is to help them become one of the foremost construction management software in the world. The journey of interacting with the Zepth team has been really exciting so far. It’s great to work with a team that shares the same passion for great creative work like us and we’re looking forward to some interesting work to come from this partnership,” added Manan Kapur, Partner, YAAP.

