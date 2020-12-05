Bhavik Soni from Automonkey shares relevant tips on how blogs and content creators can leverage Twitter to increase traffic, engagement, and content distribution.

Twitter has over 300 million active users, with more than 500 million tweets per day. Sprout Social studied how top brand marketers are using Twitter and discovered that 92 percent of companies tweet more than once per day, and more than one-third (36 percent) of top brand tweets contain links.

When used well, Twitter can drive traffic back to your blog. Simply tweeting the title of your blog entry with a connection back to your webpage won’t work. Apart from being dynamic and inventive, you’ll have to interact with an ever-increasing number of individuals on Twitter.

So, let us look at some of the best ways in which you can increase the traffic from Twitter for your websites, as given below:

Use Short Tweets

You have to create interest and that can be just done by utilizing short inventive tweets with solid words. Composing convincing content in 280 characters or less can be testing. A short tweet under 100 characters tends to get a much higher engagement rate.

Consequently, you will need to make the most of each word. Whenever you are tweeting your blog entries, recollect that you don’t have to stay with the title of your post.

Use Shareable Visuals

Buffer, with its built-in analytics, found that:

Tweets with images received 89% more favorites

Tweets with images received 18% more clicks than those without

Tweets with images received 150% more retweets

Now, this doesn’t imply that each tweet ought to have a picture. However, it surely implies that proper utilization of images ought to be woven into your content amplification methodology. A good engagement rate on Twitter can be a viable strategy to increase brand awareness and traffic.

Mentioning Influencers

Using @mentions permits you to get consideration from the top influencers. So, in the event that you are tweeting different people’s posts on Twitter, at that point let them know by tagging their Twitter handle. Also, make sure that you tag the relevant influencers and not just anybody.

This increases your chances of getting noticed and sharing your content with relevant people. You must also ensure that you actively participate in discussions on similar topics on Twitter.

Including Hashtags

Incorporate hashtags in your tweets linked to your blog. This gets your tweet seen by other Twitter users looking for the themes you’ve expounded on. It helps others searching for the same hashtags, find your tweet, and thus draws traffic to your blog or Twitter page. You must make wise use of the hashtags.

For example, some people use hashtags in the sentence of the tweet itself. Try to get creative with your writing skills, and also do a background check on which hashtags are trending, so that you can include those in your tweet if they were relevant to your blog.

Tweeting Consistently & Often

As per Jeff Bullas, one of the world’s top 20 digital marketing experts to follow on Twitter, you must tweet often. While Facebook will not tolerate a higher frequency of posts, you can use Twitter as an endless stream of your thoughts. A study by Software Advice shows that tweeting every fifteen minutes instead of thirty led to the following:

Increased traffic by 31%

The engagement was up by 89%

So, have you been using Twitter to build communities or drive traffic? Have any of our tips helped? Try them out and let us know.

This article piece is authored by Bhavik Soni, Creative Writer at Auto Monkey

