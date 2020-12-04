Levi’s collaborates with Bitmoji to promote classic pieces

Announced strategically around the global holiday season, partnership with Levi’s will nudge Bitmoji users to buy the brand’s apparels.

Snapchat and Bitmoji users across the world will now be able to give their Bitmoji avatars a fashionable touch with Levi’s clothing. This collaboration has been strategically announced at the beginning of the global holiday season. Users will be able to dress up their avatar in the classic labels of Levi’s, which are also available on the e-commerce channels of Levi’s, nudging people to match their Bitmoji with their outfits in real life.

Snapchatters and Bitmoji users will be able to choose from 12 curated Levi outfits to dress their avatars. The Bitmoji collection features popular Levi’s pieces, including the 501 Original Fit Jeans, Trucker Jackets and Western Shirts, all available in multiple washes.

“As people live more and more of their lives online, it’s crucial for brands to find authentic ways to exist in the digital world,” says John Imah, Snap’s Head of Games and Entertainment Partnerships.

He adds, “Fashion brands like Levi’s have embraced Bitmoji’s ability to foster genuine connections with consumers in the digital spaces that they live in. We’re pleased to bring together the world’s most loved avatar with one of the world’s go-to denim brands in this exciting partnership”.

Levi’s is leveraging this opportunity to interact with the new generation of customers, digitally. This relationship builds on Bitmoji’s strong fashion dynamics with its previous collaborations with Jordan and Ralph Lauren.

