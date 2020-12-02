Case Study: How Gaana’ Garba chain harped on UGC for Navratri

This case study explores how Gaana created a buzz around Navratri, popularizing their song library and new short-video feature, HotShots.

In a bid to keep up the festive spirits during Navratri, Gaana launched a UGC campaign to create a Garba chain on Instagram, amplified on Facebook and Twitter.

Brand: Gaana

Agency: DViO Digital

Gaana is a music streaming service owned by Times Internet. It emerged as the leader in the category with a 30% market share in January, according to OTT Audience Measurement Insights. The brand’s top markets in January were Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

Gaana works in tandem to its slogan of ‘Bas Bajna Chahiye Gaana’. Apart from music, Gaana also has Podcasts and a recently launched app-integrated mechanism called Hotshots. This serves as a platform for individuals to upload short-form content using music from Gaana.

Given the restrictions that the pandemic has imposed upon the festive season in India, Gaana aimed at finding a new way for people to come together to celebrate Navratri during this festive season. Through the app and social media, a platform was created for Gaana Hotshot users to create 15-second videos using Garba music with the intention of creating the longest virtual Garba chain.

The campaign integrated both Hotshots that was in-app as well as Instagram to highlight the videos sent in, keeping in mind the #GaanaGarbaChain.

Problem Statement/Objective

At a time when most people could not step out of their homes to celebrate the much-awaited festivals, Gaana aimed to provide a virtual platform to keep the celebrations going. With the onset of Navratri and the fervor for Garba, the brand intended to create a virtual Gaana Garba chain to bring alive the celebration, amongst more and more people.

Brief

The brief was to highlight the unique aspect of celebrations and festivities during the ongoing pandemic leveraging the appropriate medium.

Creative Idea

To achieve the objective of leveraging the festive season and bring alive the fervor for Garba, the idea was to create the longest chain of Garba, leveraging the virtual platforms.

Challenges

It was important to highlight the angle of safety while also celebrating the festival given the ongoing pandemic. To do so, it was also mandatory to keep everyone’s spirits up despite any disruptions faced during the execution and other challenges for the campaign.

Execution

Navratri is a festival of gathering together when loved ones enjoy dancing and practicing Garba in the season. Despite the challenges faced in 2020, the sentiment to celebrate the festival was not lost, and to ensure that nobody misses out on celebrating and dancing to the favorite tunes and rhythms of the celebratory dance form, Gaana along with DViO Digital launched the Gaana Garba Chain across virtual platforms.

Using technology and Garba songs, people relived the essence of the festival: joy and the hopes of better times to come. The participants sent video recordings of their beautifully choreographed Garba dances to lively traditional songs. These were then uploaded onto Gaanta Hotshots, Instagram stories & reels to create the longest Garba Dance Video Chain!

The UGC campaign to generate the Gaana Garba Chain was well-received organically by people owing to the seeming pent-up emotions to celebrate the festival.

The campaign was amplified and promoted across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Garba Dance stories were uploaded in each of the 9 days, dedicated to the spirit of the festival. This led to more organic reach as the participants reshared the stories.

Navarati ka jashn, Gaana ke sang!

It's time to dance your way to history with the #GaanaGarbaChain Woman dancing

Participate now on #GaanaHotShots and get your friends to join in too! https://t.co/nAYLBWkQvG#Navratri2020 #NavratriFestival #GarbaFromHome pic.twitter.com/l8ZX0EqjGC — @gaana (@gaana) October 18, 2020

Tapping on to the festive sentiments, many enthusiastic viewers transcended to being participants in the celebratory mode of the Gaana Garba chain.

People shared their Garba videos on Gaana Hotshots & on their social media handles. To take the virtual togetherness a notch-higher, the brand continued to share Gaana Garba chain entries on their Instagram story, keeping up the festive mode.

Results

Quantitative:

250+ people participated & uploaded stories on their handles

4 L views on Gaana page

8 L impressions on Gaana page

Qualitative:

The objective of the campaign was to keep the festivities and celebrations going despite the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic. This could be seen through the engagement and interaction with Gaana Hotshots and the entries that were received.

