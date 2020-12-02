Digital Aristotle teams up with Bluebot Digital to enable kids to become content creators

‘Dosti Ki Paathshaala‘ by Digital Aristotle gamifies the classroom experience by allowing kids to choose the classroom characters they miss the most and create their very own music video to pay tribute to them.

Due to the pandemic, schools have been shut and kids have been forced to take regular classes at home. What most of them miss is the banter of the average classroom and the eclectic mix of friends that come with it.

As part of the program, Kids can then tag their friends and share the videos on social platforms or download the video for themselves. The complex algorithm of the application ensures that each video will be unique based on the choices each creator makes. The campaign shines the spotlight on the creativity and adaptability of the app users, giving them thousands of combinations of notes to create music with. The concept was conceptualized and executed by their Bengaluru-based creative agency – Bluebot Digital Pvt Ltd.

Ranging from hilarious stereotypes such as the ‘enthu-cutlet’ vying for the teacher’s attention or Ms. Sporty who really does not want to be in class.

Speaking on their campaign, Digital Aristotle’s Founder and MD Dev Roy opined, “Children thrive in social settings and a lot of cognitive growth happens through peers. With this pandemic keeping children at home, we felt that a way to rekindle these connections was through creative social interactions. Since our app is a social learning app when Carl suggested this idea we jumped on it”

Carl Savio, CCO of Bluebot Digital, weighed in on the creative process of crafting the ‘Dosti Ki Paathshaala’ app, “One of the best things about being a class is being in class. If you think back, we all had our mini cliques and besties. So we wanted to create an experience that enables kids to virtually go back to their classrooms and the best part is the application is an active experience that enables kids to actually create their very own sharable music video and let their pals know how they feel.”

Comments