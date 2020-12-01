Indian Railways roll out COVID-19 awareness campaign with Gappu Bhaiya

Much like ‘Dumb Ways to Die’, Gappu Bhaiya is the anti-hero that gives lessons on the ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ for traveling on the train during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Initiated in the public interest, North Central Railway brings back its anti-hero, Gappu Bhaiya, who fails to follow the precautions taken for travelling during COVID-19 and faces serious consequences, thus leaving a message for all.

Gappu Bhaiya was last seen in November 2019 in a long-format 4-minute+ ad film, where all his misadventures outlined the ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ while traveling in train for safety and precautions of the passengers.

In the latest ad film, Gappu Bhaiya is seen on another adventure, albeit, this time around traveling to Assam from Delhi during the ongoing pandemic. Quintessential to his lackadaisical attitude, he continues to not follow any of the precautionary guidelines laid down by the government to avoid/fight against COVID-19.

'गप्पू भईया' न बनें!



कोरोना का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है इसलिए हर समय सावधानी बरतें।



मास्क पहनें, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें और हाथों को धोते रहें।



जब तक दवाई नहीं तब तक ढिलाई नहीं।#RailParivar pic.twitter.com/MxBZhM0s8a — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 27, 2020

As the campaign moves on, the anti-hero is depicted spitting on Railway platforms, not using a mask while traveling, not maintaining social distancing, and eventually not using a hand-sanitizer for hygiene and protection against the disease. Despite having many apps on his smartphone, he doesn’t have the mandatory ‘Aarogya Setu’ app to be downloaded while incurring any trips across the country.

The self-proclaimed ‘know-it-all’, Gappu finally falls sick after reaching home and dies after testing positive for COVID-19.

In the end, the Gappu Bhaiya Ad film re-emphasizes the three primary measures to be taken while traveling in trains:

Always use face-masks, especially while traveling

Maintaining social distancing

Use of hand sanitizers

The ad campaign to relaunch ‘Gappu Bhaiya’ is an attempt by the North Central Railway to reiterate that precaution is better than cure and people must follow the un-missable government guidelines while traveling in trains.

