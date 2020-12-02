Instagram launches updates for Giving Tuesday

Instagram has announced a few additions and improved features to support Facebook’s charitable initiative – Giving Tuesday, assisting small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Giving Tuesday is supported with several online and offline activities through which users can show generosity and support the ones directly impacted or affected through the pandemic, the updates for Instagram will enable users to support the initiative.

Users can set up donation stations, show gratitude for essential workers, support small businesses, volunteer virtually, advocate for causes, put out optimistic messages or posts, to support the initiative.

Shared Story

Users will see a shared Story in the Stories tab named ‘Giving Tuesday’ which will showcase Stories for a limited time from Accounts followed who use the ‘I Donated’ or the ‘Donation’ sticker, to promote a cause, and urge others to donate.

The Shared Story would look similar to the ‘Stay Home’ ring that showed Stories that used the ‘Stay Home’ sticker to convey they are staying home to limit the outbreak and encouraging others to do the same.

Fundraisers

Instagram will be testing a feature to create and share fundraisers for nonprofits within their Feed, enabling users to link to any eligible nonprofit directly within their Feed post.

Users would see an option called ‘Donate’ o the Feed Post. It would function like a shoppable tag, clicking on the donate button would open a new window that shares information about the fundraiser and the organization, along with a ‘Donate’ button. These posts can also be shared with Story.

Small Businesses

Along with using ‘Support Small Business’ or ‘Buy Black’ stickers on Stories to promote favorite local businesses, users can also go through the @shop account showcasing local businesses.

