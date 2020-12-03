LinkedIn launches Sales Insights, a hub of people-sourced data

To help sales professionals tackle the problem of outdated or unreliable data, LinkedIn has added Sales Insights, to it’s LinkedIn Sales Solutions portfolio.

LinkedIn Sales Insights is generated through the data of the 722 million members present on the platform, and the businesses that these members are a part of.

It gives you insights on the size and nature of specific departments, functions, and accounts, so you can design a sales strategy directing the objective to the accurate accounts.

Sales Professionals can build books of business with this data based on the new work culture, changing roles, and evolved interests, and then couple this data extracting key accounts with intelligence that who in the sales team has existing connections within those accounts.

Through this process, sales professionals can harness the potential of opportunities that can drive revenue and higher conversion rates.

Account prioritization would also be streamlined by segregating accounts precisely with clearer growth opportunities. Relationship-building would also be easier as it would be kicked-off with warm clients of members of the sales team.

LinkedIn recently also introduced new features for Sales Navigator to help marketers and the sales community build upon their virtual selling strategy and support three primary drivers of virtual selling – real-time insights, collaboration, and relationship building.

