SAMMIE BSMB 2020: Revealing the esteemed Jury Panel

As nominations continue to pour in for the 4th season of BSMB, we introduce to you the esteemed Jury Panel to celebrate Human brands in the new digital ecosystem at the marquee event.

SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands 2020 is a unified platform to celebrate the success of Human brands, bringing pivotal growth and evolution across Agencies, Creators, Platforms, and Publications in the new digital realm. An ode to the Custodians, Strategists, Planners, and Creative Minds across brands and agencies, BSMB is all about commemorating these digital marketing evangelists.

As we gear up to bring to you the fourth edition of SAMMIE BSMB 2020, as a tribute to these custodians from the A & M Industry, we unveil the distinguished stalwarts who will grace the Jury panel.

Here’s presenting to you the Jury for the exciting event…

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group, India, Jury Chair (Media) – Barua has more than 2 decades of experience in the A & M industry. He has been the CEO of organizations such as Contract India, and Creativeland Asia and is at the helm of Havas in India.

Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB India – Jury Chair (Creative) – Ohri is a seasoned professional in the industry with more than 3 decades of experience. He has led campaigns across sectors in the Ad world.

Tista Sen, Regional Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson – South Asia – Starting her career as a writer, Sen has led award-winning campaigns from both, agency and the brand side. She is known to hold global expertise and insights across key markets.

Preetham Venkky, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide & CDO, DDB Mudra Group – With expertise in martech, dynamic content, social media marketing, and more, Venkky is an experienced creative professional in the industry.

Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy – A creative professional with almost 2 decades of experience, Sharda has worked for brands such as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Samsung, amongst many more. She was a part of the Cannes Cyber Jury in June 2018 and has won accolades across prestigious platforms.

Josy Paul, Chairman & CCO, BBDO – An industry veteran, Paul is a reputed leader in the A & M Industry. He is an enthusiastic leader known to drive results and has worked on notable campaigns such as Ariel’s Share The Load.

Pooja Jauhari, CEO, The Glitch – An ambitious leader believing in women leadership, Jauhari has almost 20 years of experience in the advertising world and has worked with various agencies, publications, and brands.

Anil Nair, CEO, VMLY&R – With more than 3 decades of experience in the A & M Industry, Nair is known for global campaigns leveraging strategy, data-backed creativity, and technology. An enthusiastic leader, he has led on noted campaigns in the industry.

