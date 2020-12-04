HomeLane to use OTT-first strategy to promote video campaign

Multiple ads under the Switch to HomeLane campaign will be released across a spectrum of OTT and video streaming platforms.

With an intent to prompt Indian consumers to ‘switch’ to the experience offered by them, HomeLane has launched a new campaign with a digital-first approach. The Switch to HomeLane campaign is being kicked off the band on SonyLiv during the T20 series. It will be supported by YouTube & other social media platforms across key cities.

The ‘Switch to HomeLane’ campaign involves a couple in the process of getting their new home interiors done. However, they are faced with multiple challenges such as delays, poor quality, and hidden costs along the way when it comes to dealing with a carpenter. By highlighting these pain points, the campaign aims to appeal to the homeowners to switch to HomeLane.

HomeLane is planning to invest over INR 100 crores during the next twelve months in various marketing initiatives. This campaign is part of this strategic direction and will run through the entire fourth quarter for this fiscal year.

According to Rajeev GN, Vice President of Marketing at HomeLane, “At HomeLane, we bring predictability into an unorganized & chaotic journey of getting home interiors done. Our 45-day delivery with a penalty backed promise of “we pay your rent” has been a huge differentiator.”

“It has benefited our customers through price transparency combined with high-quality delivery making the last mile of the experience easy for them. Through our new campaign, we reiterate this promise as Indian consumers start adjusting to the new normal,” he added.

