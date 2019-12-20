Agency Feature: Infectious Advertising

Who are we?

Infectious Advertising is an integrated ideas company that likes to ask our clients “What keeps you awake at night?” and then solve it with speed and elegance.

What’s in the name?

We are infectious, like enthusiasm and a smile. We want to spread the virus of love for our client brands, far and wide.

What do we do?

We do everything any mainline agency does and we do it better. Because we think digital. We do everything any digital agency does and we attempt to do it better. Because we understand brands.

Why we do it?

Because we absolutely love solving client problems – the trickier, the better.

How we evolve?

We evolve by learning always, by raising the bar, and by being brave.

Social responsibility in social media

Simple. Be honest and transparent. All the time.

The need of the hour

Till the time when laws are more firm, let our conscience be our guide.



We learned the hard way

Never put all your eggs in one basket. No single client’s sudden departure should put your existence as an agency, in jeopardy.

Did we just share that?

We would tell you. But then we would have to kill you.

They work with us

Our client list has the who’s who of Indian Business – UltraTech Cement, Tata Sons, Reliance Jio, Mahindra Corporate, Inorbit Malls, Holiday Inn Express, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and many more.

Industry as we foresee

Vernacular content will be key as social media reach goes beyond metros

A day without Internet

Should ideally be spent in the remote North of Goa.

Lastly, are you hiring?

Who? Brilliant, exciting people who are not Prima Donnas and are team players? Always!

