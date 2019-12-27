Amazon StoryBoxes: A storytelling packaging innovation in the e-commerce space

Communicating unique stories of over 5 lakh Amazon sellers, the e-commerce brand launched Amazon StoryBoxes, a packaging innovation that captures the tale of the seller the product is from.

The feeling of thrill and satisfaction you experience when your Amazon delivery appears on the doorstep is one side of the coin. The other side is the happiness experienced by the Amazon Seller on seeing their hard-work reach every nook and corner of the country.

Communicating unique stories of over 5 lakh Amazon sellers, the e-commerce brand launched Amazon StoryBoxes, a packaging innovation that captures the tale of the seller the product is from. Highlighting the innovation, Amazon India rolled out a campaign, recording reactions of their consumers interacting with these Story Boxes.

Amazon Storyboxes! Each Amazon box carries the stories of the dreams, hard work and ambition of Amazon sellers. With #AmazonStoryboxes, we invite you to take a deeper look at the stories behind the box and meet our sellers. After all, when you meet our sellers, you meet Amazon. SIRIMIRI, Haastika Handicraft and Rogan Art Nirona…#IAmAmazon Posted by Sell on Amazon on Friday, 20 December 2019

Upon receiving healthy cooking products from Amazon, an urbane couple is presented with the opportunity of understanding who the seller is and what they stand for, cementing the seller – consumer bridge with innovative communication. In another instance, a young office going woman has the opportunity to hear the story of the manufacturer who has been helping artists from Odisha share their work and capabilities with the nation. The video concludes with how every tale is exceptional and Amazon has taken it upon itself to narrate each and every one of them.

Artisans, manufacturers, and creators from Pan India take to Amazon for reaching out to a larger audience base – be it for selling products from their inventory or their very dream of keeping an art form alive. The illustrations on the box capture the seller journey and are created from QR code elements that are scan-able. Consumers can read seller stories on the box or scan the image to explore multiple stories on the microsite.

To further amplify the reach of these stories and the campaign, Amazon India initiated a contest where consumers can capture and share images of the Story Box creativity with #IAmAmazon and #AmazonStoryBoxes and stand a chance to win gratification.

This was taken a notch higher with the installations of the story boxes presented to the audiences at major airports. The initiative allowed the customers to get an enhanced glimpse of the faces behind their boxes that brought the sellers’ stories to life.

#AmazonStoryboxes encapsulates how the innovation has beautifully managed to make the seller journey a part of the bigger conversation.

Comments