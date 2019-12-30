Decade Samosa: Eternal campaigns from the last 10 years…

In the final chapter of Decade Samosa, Social Samosa takes a look at Best Campaigns Decade – summarizing campaigns from 2008-2009.
Combine volume of work with the immensity of creativity seen in the industry during the last 10 years and you have what you call a dilemma – how do you consolidate such a diverse and rich chapter of history? Lucky for us, we had some of the most creative minds in the industry assisting us for Decade Samosa. A shout out to Josy Paul, Bobby Pawar, Azazul Haque, and Pratik Gupta for sharing their picks of Best Campaigns Decade.
The first 3 years of the decade witnessed winning campaigns from traditional mediums. These were the years of long-format commercials and upbeat background scores dominated the Best Campaigns Decade. Remember, Harr Ek Friend Zaroori Hota hai and The Silent National Anthem? India also got its first taste of virality in this phase – Sony Music’s Why This Kolaveri Di campaign.
The arrival of 2013 saw the realization of the digital marketing dream with long-format campaigns. Lifebuoy’s success with Gondappa and Google’s heartfelt message with Reunion created a milestone none like the ones seen before. 2015 saw yet another turning point – content marketing officially became a part of the rooster. Tu Beer Hai seems just as relevant today as it was 4 years ago.
Years to come saw a rise in the number of campaigns – for instance, International Men’s Day until 2017 was occasion limited to niche brands, cut to 2019 – every occasion is a marketable moment and we have an entire list of Men’s Day campaigns & creatives. The rise in the volume of campaigns post-2016 is palpable.
In the last decade, M & A industry evolved from selling products to selling needs to selling causes to selling moments, all the while battling consumer’s innate resistance towards ads and we attempt to capture this journey.