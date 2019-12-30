Decade Samosa: Eternal campaigns from the last 10 years…

Decade Samosa Campaigns

In the final chapter of Decade Samosa, Social Samosa takes a look at Best Campaigns Decade – summarizing campaigns from 2008-2009.

Combine volume of work with the immensity of creativity seen in the industry during the last 10 years and you have what you call a dilemma – how do you consolidate such a diverse and rich chapter of history? Lucky for us, we had some of the most creative minds in the industry assisting us for Decade Samosa. A shout out to Josy Paul, Bobby Pawar, Azazul Haque, and Pratik Gupta for sharing their picks of Best Campaigns Decade.

The first 3 years of the decade witnessed winning campaigns from traditional mediums. These were the years of long-format commercials and upbeat background scores dominated the Best Campaigns Decade. Remember, Harr Ek Friend Zaroori Hota hai and The Silent National Anthem? India also got its first taste of virality in this phase – Sony Music’s Why This Kolaveri Di campaign.

The arrival of 2013 saw the realization of the digital marketing dream with long-format campaigns. Lifebuoy’s success with Gondappa and Google’s heartfelt message with Reunion created a milestone none like the ones seen before. 2015 saw yet another turning point – content marketing officially became a part of the rooster. Tu Beer Hai seems just as relevant today as it was 4 years ago.

Years to come saw a rise in the number of campaigns – for instance, International Men’s Day until 2017 was occasion limited to niche brands, cut to 2019 – every occasion is a marketable moment and we have an entire list of Men’s Day campaigns & creatives. The rise in the volume of campaigns post-2016 is palpable.

In the last decade, M & A industry evolved from selling products to selling needs to selling causes to selling moments, all the while battling consumer’s innate resistance towards ads and we attempt to capture this journey.

Take a look at some of the Best Campaigns Decade… 

2010

Indian Railways – Desh ka Mail 
OLX pe Bech De
Idea – Language Barrier
Cadbury – Shubh Arambh

2011

Airtel – Harr Ek Friend Zaroori Hota hai
Sony Music – Why this Kolaveri Di
Reliance Mediaworks – The Silent National Anthem
Cadbury 5 Star – Ramesh Suresh

2012

Idea – Hunny Bunny
Fevicol – Marine
Times of India – I am Mumbai
Flipkart – Kidults

2013

Lifebuoy – Help a Child Reach 5 
Google – Reunion

Nano – You’re Awesome 
Coca-Cola Small World Machines – Bringing India & Pakistan Together
Cadbury Bournvita – Tayyari Jeet Ki
Tanishq – Dusky Bride 
Fastrack – The Closet 
Tata Docomo – Docomo Tune

2014

Kan Khajura Tesan
Pepsi – #ThatPepsiIntern
The Akanksha Foundation – Message Barter
Nescafe India – #ItAllStarts
Whisper – Touch The Pickle 
DBS – Bank Chilli Paneer 
Fortune Oil – Ghar Ka Khana
Durex – Do the Rex 

2015

Fevikwik – Todo Nahi Jodo 

Ambuja Cement – Khali
Airtel – Airtel Girl
Star Sports – Mauka Mauka  
Paper Boat – Hum Honge Kamyab 
Tata AIA Life Insurance – Daddy Aur Zooey 
Nestle Maggi – We Miss You Too 
Dabur Vatika – Brave and Beautiful
TrulyMadly – Creep Quawwali 
Tata Sky – Daily Daily Recharge
Nestle India – 100 years 
Dove – #ChooseBeautiful 
Amazon – #AurDikhao 
Brave Heart – Make Love Not Scars
Snapdeal – #CelebrateDiwaliHeroes
Cadbury Dairy Milk – Badhti Dosti Ke Naam, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye
Kingfisher – TVF Pitchers Tu Beer Hai

2016

Bajaj V – INS Vikrant 
Double Mint – Ek Ajnabee Hasina Se 
Helpage India – Dadi 
Paperboat – Rizwan
Nike – Da Da Ding  
Durex – D20 Premier League 
British Airways – Fuelled with Love 
Brooke Bond Red Label – 6 Pack Band

TE-A-ME – #TeaForTrump 
Shaadi.com – #NotForSale
Ariel – #ShareTheLoad
Ola with AIB – #PeekeMathChala 
HDFC Life – Apne Parivar Ko Apne Dum Pe Jeena Sikhao
Indian Association of Palliative Care – Last Words

2017

Vodafone – Asha Bala 
End of Life Care – #LaughAtDeath 
Vicks Touch of Care
Benetton United by Half 

Friends Adult Diaper – Bass Paanch Minute Aur 
Samsung Cares 
Tata Tea – Jaago Re 2.0 
HP Lubricants – Roads that honk 
Manforce Condoms – Shut the phone up

Times of India – Sindoor Khela
Amazon Chonkhpur Cheetahs 
Awesome Assam – Assam Tourism
Sa Re Ga Ma Carvaan – Launch
J & K PDP – Kashmir: ‘The Warmest Place On Earth’
Micromax India – What Mom Really Wants
Star Plus – Nayi Soch 
Amazon India – #DeliverTheLove Raksha Bandhan

2018

Swiggy – No Order Is Too Small 
HP India – Umeed Ka Diya 
Brooke Bond Red Label – Swad Apnepan Ka
Daily Hunt – Har Bhaasha Equal
PregaNews – Your Second Home
Big Bazaar – Diwali Aa Rahi Hai
Coca Cola – Share A Coke 

Samsonite – Kerala is Open 
Amazon Echo – Voice Control with Alexa
Project Nanhi Kali – Powerless Queen
Saregama Carvaan – #ShorYaSangeet  
Cadbury Celebrations – Raksha Bandhan
Flipkart – Hagglebot
Stayfree India – #ProjectFreePeriod
MG Motor – #StoriesOfMG Madan Mohan
MP Tourism – World’s Most Honest Tourism Film
HUL – The Shower

2019

Swiggy – Voice of Hunger  
Fevicol – 60 Years
Ariel – #ShareTheLoad
Gillette India – The Barbershop Girls of India
Samsonite India – #DiwaliKaSafar

Uri Torrent – Serving Piracy a Surgical Strike
Project Streedhan – #InvestInIron
P&G Shiksha – Don’t Let Dreams Wait
PaisaBazaar – The Wedding Speech
Disney India – That Awkward Moment 
Bajaj Allianz – Diwali Unboxing with Chintu
Spotify India – Sunte Ja
Ford Figo – Galiyaan
Bisleri India – Heist

