Decade Samosa: Eternal campaigns from the last 10 years…

In the final chapter of Decade Samosa, Social Samosa takes a look at Best Campaigns Decade – summarizing campaigns from 2008-2009.

Combine volume of work with the immensity of creativity seen in the industry during the last 10 years and you have what you call a dilemma – how do you consolidate such a diverse and rich chapter of history? Lucky for us, we had some of the most creative minds in the industry assisting us for Decade Samosa. A shout out to Josy Paul, Bobby Pawar, Azazul Haque, and Pratik Gupta for sharing their picks of Best Campaigns Decade.

The first 3 years of the decade witnessed winning campaigns from traditional mediums. These were the years of long-format commercials and upbeat background scores dominated the Best Campaigns Decade. Remember, Harr Ek Friend Zaroori Hota hai and The Silent National Anthem? India also got its first taste of virality in this phase – Sony Music’s Why This Kolaveri Di campaign.

The arrival of 2013 saw the realization of the digital marketing dream with long-format campaigns. Lifebuoy’s success with Gondappa and Google’s heartfelt message with Reunion created a milestone none like the ones seen before. 2015 saw yet another turning point – content marketing officially became a part of the rooster. Tu Beer Hai seems just as relevant today as it was 4 years ago.

Years to come saw a rise in the number of campaigns – for instance, International Men’s Day until 2017 was occasion limited to niche brands, cut to 2019 – every occasion is a marketable moment and we have an entire list of Men’s Day campaigns & creatives. The rise in the volume of campaigns post-2016 is palpable.

In the last decade, M & A industry evolved from selling products to selling needs to selling causes to selling moments, all the while battling consumer’s innate resistance towards ads and we attempt to capture this journey.

Take a look at some of the Best Campaigns Decade…

2010

Indian Railways – Desh ka Mail OLX pe Bech De Idea – Language Barrier Cadbury – Shubh Arambh

2011

Airtel – Harr Ek Friend Zaroori Hota hai Sony Music – Why this Kolaveri Di Reliance Mediaworks – The Silent National Anthem Cadbury 5 Star – Ramesh Suresh

2012

Idea – Hunny Bunny Fevicol – Marine Times of India – I am Mumbai Flipkart – Kidults

2013

Lifebuoy – Help a Child Reach 5 Google – Reunion Nano – You’re Awesome

Coca-Cola Small World Machines – Bringing India & Pakistan Together Cadbury Bournvita – Tayyari Jeet Ki

Tanishq – Dusky Bride Fastrack – The Closet Tata Docomo – Docomo Tune

2014

Kan Khajura Tesan Chillin' with @RCBTweets @TheVijayMallya at the #PepsiIPLAuction #ThatPepsiIntern pic.twitter.com/fckoQBNBA8 — That Pepsi Intern (@ThatPepsiIntern) February 12, 2014 Pepsi – #ThatPepsiIntern The Akanksha Foundation – Message Barter Nescafe India – #ItAllStarts Whisper – Touch The Pickle

DBS – Bank Chilli Paneer Fortune Oil – Ghar Ka Khana Durex – Do the Rex

2015

Fevikwik – Todo Nahi Jodo Ambuja Cement – Khali

Airtel – Airtel Girl Star Sports – Mauka Mauka Paper Boat – Hum Honge Kamyab Tata AIA Life Insurance – Daddy Aur Zooey Nestle Maggi – We Miss You Too Dabur Vatika – Brave and Beautiful

TrulyMadly – Creep Quawwali Tata Sky – Daily Daily Recharge Nestle India – 100 years Dove – #ChooseBeautiful

Amazon – #AurDikhao Brave Heart – Make Love Not Scars Snapdeal – #CelebrateDiwaliHeroes

Cadbury Dairy Milk – Badhti Dosti Ke Naam, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye Kingfisher – TVF Pitchers Tu Beer Hai

2016

Bajaj V – INS Vikrant Double Mint – Ek Ajnabee Hasina Se Helpage India – Dadi Paperboat – Rizwan Nike – Da Da Ding Durex – D20 Premier League

British Airways – Fuelled with Love Brooke Bond Red Label – 6 Pack Band

@sidin Click http://t.co/MbWoczIHNN to find out how much dowry you are worth! — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) April 27, 2015 TE-A-ME – #TeaForTrump Shaadi.com – #NotForSale Ariel – #ShareTheLoad Ola with AIB – #PeekeMathChala

HDFC Life – Apne Parivar Ko Apne Dum Pe Jeena Sikhao Indian Association of Palliative Care – Last Words

2017

Vodafone – Asha Bala End of Life Care – #LaughAtDeath Vicks Touch of Care Benetton United by Half

Friends Adult Diaper – Bass Paanch Minute Aur Samsung Cares Tata Tea – Jaago Re 2.0

HP Lubricants – Roads that honk Manforce Condoms – Shut the phone up Times of India – Sindoor Khela Amazon Chonkhpur Cheetahs

Awesome Assam – Assam Tourism Sa Re Ga Ma Carvaan – Launch J & K PDP – Kashmir: ‘The Warmest Place On Earth’ Micromax India – What Mom Really Wants Star Plus – Nayi Soch Amazon India – #DeliverTheLove Raksha Bandhan

2018

Swiggy – No Order Is Too Small HP India – Umeed Ka Diya Brooke Bond Red Label – Swad Apnepan Ka Daily Hunt – Har Bhaasha Equal

PregaNews – Your Second Home Big Bazaar – Diwali Aa Rahi Hai Coca Cola – Share A Coke Samsonite – Kerala is Open Amazon Echo – Voice Control with Alexa Project Nanhi Kali – Powerless Queen Saregama Carvaan – #ShorYaSangeet Cadbury Celebrations – Raksha Bandhan Flipkart – Hagglebot

Stayfree India – #ProjectFreePeriod MG Motor – #StoriesOfMG Madan Mohan MP Tourism – World’s Most Honest Tourism Film HUL – The Shower

2019

Swiggy – Voice of Hunger Fevicol – 60 Years Ariel – #ShareTheLoad

Gillette India – The Barbershop Girls of India Samsonite India – #DiwaliKaSafar Uri Torrent – Serving Piracy a Surgical Strike Project Streedhan – #InvestInIron

P&G Shiksha – Don’t Let Dreams Wait PaisaBazaar – The Wedding Speech Disney India – That Awkward Moment

Bajaj Allianz – Diwali Unboxing with Chintu Spotify India – Sunte Ja Ford Figo – Galiyaan Bisleri India – Heist

