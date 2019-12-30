Decade Samosa: Mergers & Acquisitions that shaped the industry
In the decade that went by, a multitude of Indian and Global agencies expanded their horizons through mergers and acquisitions, paving the way for newer conglomerates and power personalities.
The textbook method to enter a new market or to expand presence in one is to make friends with the ones already on the playground. The idea is often to leverage their expertise instead of starting from scratch. In the last decade, most of the mergers and acquisitions involving agencies followed the basics.
This decade, Dentsu Aegis Network expanded its network in India by acquiring the likes of Taproot, WebChutney, WATConsult, Happy Mcgarrybowen, and Fractal. In 2019 itself, Havas Group brought three agencies under its fold. Wunderman is another player to have steadily expanded in India in the last few years.
Most of the acquisitions focussed on consolidating niche reach and specialty services as a part of bigger offerings given by mainline agencies. A number of mergers & acquisitions were also based on the idea of amalgamating parties of equal stature to form a stronger alliance.
This was also the decade that was about to witness the purported merger of Omnicom and Publicis, a deal that many pegged as a comeback to the leadership position by enjoyed by WPP led by Martin Sorrell the then leader of the media group.
While this particular merger couldn’t pan out due to a magnitude of challenges, many others happen though of smaller amounts and nature, yet as significant.
Social Samosa takes a look at the Mergers & Acquisitions that shaped the media & advertising industry into the stronghold it is today.
August 2012: Dentsu acquires 51% stake in Taproot
January 2013: Publicis acquires iStrat and MarketGate
March 2013: Interactive Avenues bought by IPG Mediabrands
March 2013: Convonix is now a part of Publicis Groupe
May 2013: Dentsu acquires 80% stake in Webchutney
July 2013: To The New acquires Singapore-based Techsailor
July 2013: Gozoop acquires Red Digital
September 2013: TO THE NEW acquires ThoughtBuzz, integrates social media analytics capabilities
September 2013: Kuliza Acquires Crowdnub, Adepto’s Social App platform
September 2013: Ogilvy & Mather acquires PennyWise Solutions
October 2013: Publicis Groupe acquires Beehive Communications
December 2013: Kreata Global acquires Social Media Marketing firm Flamingos Media
December 2013: Digital Content Services Firm Trivone acquires Godot Media
February 2014: DDB Mudra Acquires 22feet, forms 22feet Tribal Worldwide
February 2014: Infibeam acquires Bangalore-based Digital Agency ODigMa
March 2014: JWT acquires majority stake in Social Wavelength
July 2014: Mu Sigma acquires Singapore-based Webfluenz
July 2014: Everymedia Technologies acquires stake in UK-based Plus 1 Digital
July 2014: iThink InfoTech becomes Gozoop‘s second acquisition in India
October 2014: Cognizant Acquires Digital Marketing Agency Cadient Group
January 2015: Dentsu Aegis Network acquires Majority Stake in Social and Digital Media Agency – WATConsult
February 2015: Publicis Groupe completes Sapient acquisition
May 2015: Digital Vidya acquires digital marketing education firm Digital Academy India
October 2015: DAN acquires Fountainhead Entertainment
March 2016: Meltwater acquires Encore Alert to strengthen its social offering
June 2016: Leo Burnett merges Publicis iStrat and Indigo Consulting
September 2016: Fork Media acquires majority stake in Inuxu
October 2016: Happy Creative Services acquired by Dentsu Aegis Network, to be rebranded as Happy Mcgarrybowen
October 2016: S.P.A.G. acquires Giga Health
December 2016: DAN acquires Mumbai-based Fractal
April 2017: Dentsu Aegis Network acquires SVG from Smile Group
July 2017: Dentsu Aegis Network acquires analytics agency Sokrati
August 2017: Fork Media acquires majority stake in audio advertising platform Rappio
August 2017: Madison Media acquires majority stake in HiveMinds
February 2018: GroupM acquires digital creative agency, The Glitch
March 2018: Laqshya Media group acquires Digitalabs
April 2018: Meltwater acquires leading social analytics company Sysomos
April 2019: Everymedia Technologies acquires Digimile Media
April 2018: M&C Saatchi acquires Scarecrow Communications
July 2018: S4 Capital acquires MediaMonks
September 2018: Wunderman acquires marketing technology performance company, Emark
September 2018: Wunderman acquires Amazon-focused content and campaign agency 2Sales
September 2018: WPP merges Y&R with VML to form VMLY&R
October 2018: Grey Group acquires majority stake in Autumn Worldwide
October 2018: IPG Completes Acquisition of Acxiom LLC
November 2018: GOZOOP acquires real-time marketing agency HAT Media
November 2018: WPP merges J. Walter Thompson With Wunderman forming Wunderman Thompson
January 2019: Lowe Lintas and PointNine Lintas merge
February 2019: DAN SEA acquires Singapore based Happy Marketer Group
May 2019: Havas Group acquires UX design firm – Think Design
June 2019: RateGain acquires BCV, a hospitality-focused social media provider
June 2019: Edgytal India gets acquired by IntellaSphere USA
July 2019: Publicis Groupe announces the acquisition of Epsilon
July 2019: Dentsu Aegis Network acquires majority stake in Ugam
July 2019: Monk Media Network acquires SocialGIZ
August 2019: Gozoop gets UI/UX & Tech Specialist HEPTA into the fold
September 2019: Havas Group pursues India expansion with Langoor
October 2019: Falcon.io acquires Unmetric
October 2019: Blue Vector acquires inbound marketing firm, ContentNinja
November 2019: MediaMonks announces merger with WhiteBalance
December 2019: Havas Group acquires experiential agency Shobiz